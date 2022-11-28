Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Xander Bogaerts rumors: Scott Boras says Red Sox free agent’s interest all at SS (report)
Scott Boras says the considerable interest in Xander Bogaerts all has the Red Sox free agent staying at shortstop. The super agent who represents the Boston shortstop, who opted out of his team-friendly deal to become a free agent, told the Boston Globe none of the teams approaching Bogaerts are asking him to change spots on the diamond.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe
Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment
The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Boston Red Sox Reportedly Offered $40 Million Contract to Zach Eflin
The Boston Red Sox offered former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin the same three-year, $40 million contract that the Tampa Bay Rays signed him to, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
The reason why Justin Verlander, Astros are ‘far apart’ in free agency talks
Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander and the World Series Champions are still “far apart” in MLB free agency talks, according to New York Post MLB columnist Jon Heyman. A deep pitching rotation and pessimism surrounding Justin Verlander may prove costly to the Astros’ ability to resign the...
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Kolten Wong Trade & Playing Gavin Lux At Third Base Under Consideration
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins this past season but after falling short of their World Series goal, have been among the teams connected to top free agents. Most notably the Dodgers have been identified as a favorite to sign Justin Verlander. While he would...
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dead at 84
The legendary spitball thrower was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.
New York Yankees Offer Aaron Judge The Moon…Now We Wait
New York Yankees fans can start to get excited. According to reports, #99 indeed appears to be returning to the Bronx for a very long time. It also appears that Hal Steinbrenner was true to his word that the Pinstripes weren't going to let money get in the way of bringing the home run champion back home.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander wants three years, Astros don't; Dodgers may shift infield to fit star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
Houston Astros Reportedly Interested in Willson Contreras... as Left Fielder?
The Houston Astros are interested in signing free agent Willson Contreras, and having the seven-year catcher play left field, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Contreras spent his first seven big league seasons with the Chicago Cubs.
Comments / 0