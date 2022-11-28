Read full article on original website
7 Ways to Raise a Spiritual Child
Why do kids need spirituality? According to psychologist and New York Times-bestselling author Lisa Miller, Ph.D, spirituality plays a significant role in a child’s social, emotional and cognitive development. In fact, research shows that children who have positive, active relationships to spirituality are happier, more optimistic, and are better equipped to deal with day-to-day problems.
Why Early Detection of Seizures and Epilepsy Is so Important
For parents, a child having a seizure is one of the most frightening experiences imaginable. While many childhood seizures are brief and isolated, others are more serious and persistent. To make the best treatment decisions possible, it’s important for parents to learn about seizure disorders and epilepsy and partner with the most experienced medical team available.
You Suspect Your Child Has a Birth Injury. What Do You Do Next?
One mistake can change your life forever. One mistake may be all it takes for your newborn baby to potentially suffer for the rest of his or her life. One mistake may lead your family to a lifetime of financial burdens and stress. This one mistake made during your labor or delivery — or shortly after your baby was born — may have been preventable.
