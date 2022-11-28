ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Nov. 21-27)

By Nolan King
 3 days ago
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Nov. 21-27.

UFC on ESPN 42, Orlando, Fla., Saturday

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Roman Dolidze (red gloves) reacts after winning a match against Kyle Daukaus (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: With Derek Brunson out, Roman Dolidze (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) steps in to fight Jack Hermansson (23-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) (ESPN)

Bellator 289, Uncasville, Conn., Dec. 9

Middleweight: Pat Downey (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Christian Echols (2-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Welterweight: Kyle Crutchmer (9-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) vs. Jaleel Willis (15-4 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)

Women’s flyweight: Ilara Joanne (10-6 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) vs. Denise Kielholtz (6-4 MMA, 6-3 BMMA) (MMA Fighting)

UFC 282, Las Vegas, Dec. 10

Light heavyweight: With Philipe Lins out, Antonio Trocoli (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Ovince Saint Preux (26-16 MMA, 14-11 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Dec. 17

Lightweight: Drew Dober (25-11 MMA, 11-7 UFC) vs. Bobby Green (29-13-1 MMA, 10-8-1 UFC) (ESPN)

Flyweight: With Brandon Royval out, Alessandro Costa (12-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Amir Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (ESPN Deportes)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Jan. 14

Featherweight: Dan Ige (15-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) vs. Damon Jackson (22-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) (Against The Fence)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (ESPN)

UFC 283, Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 21

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) vs. Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) (ESPN)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Feb. 18

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) William Knight punches Devin Clark in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Light heavyweight: William Knight (11-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) vs. Marcin Prachnio (15-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Bellator 291, Dublin, Feb. 24

Welterweight: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) vs. Logan Storley (14-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA)

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp (11-3 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) vs. Luca Poclit (8-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Bantamweight: Luca Iovine (18-8 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Brian Moore (15-9 MMA, 6-5 BMMA)

Lightweight: Dmytrii Hrytsenko (7-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (12-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Middleweight: Norbert Novenyi (5-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) vs. Andy Manzolo (26-9 MMA, 0-2 BMMA)

Women’s flyweight: Jena Bishop (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Elina Kallionidou (9-4 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)

Heavyweight: Oleg Popov (15-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Gokhan Saricam (8-1 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) (Cageside Press)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Feb. 25

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (27-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC 285, Las Vegas, March 4

Jessica Penne poses on the scale during the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC on ABC 3 mixed martial arts event, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Elmont, NY. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, March 11

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Anthony Smith (34-17 MMA, 10-7 UFC) (MMA Island/MMA Fighting)

