Georgia agriculture officials seeking comment on controversial soil amendment rules

Read full article on original website
Related
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
Georgia Electrification Study Committee shares its recommendations — and tables some for January
A joint study by members of the Georgia Legislature on the future of electric transportation in the state wrapped up this week. But as GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains, some big details are left for the next legislative session. Members of Georgia’s House and Senate joint committee studying electrification of...
WALB 10
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
valdostatoday.com
Medicaid members urged to confirm information
ATLANTA – Medicaid members are being urged by DHS and DCH to confirm contact information in the new service campaign. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are urging Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information in their new public service campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.”
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
When the closely watched Georgia Senate race went to a runoff, nonprofit organizations that educate voters strained to ramp up operations again after Election Day. "It's not just, 'Find new canvassers and recruit new volunteers.' It's also, 'Find new money,'" said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project — founded by Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost her second campaign to become the state's governor last month. The project's goal was to raise $1 million to inform voters about the runoff, help them find out where and how to vote through phone banking and text banking, as well as voter protection at the polls. As of Monday, they have raised $797,000.
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
Walker, Warnock make final pitches to Georgia voters in U.S. Senate runoff
After tens of millions of dollars in TV ads and mailers, texts and calls, canvassing and campaign stops, the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will soon be over. Whomever Georgia voters elect will serve the state in Washington for the next six years. Neither...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
A judge orders Arizona's Cochise County to certify election results after a delay
An Arizona state judge has ordered officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County to certify their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. Ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban
ATLANTA — The first bill prefiled for the 2023 legislative session takes aim at one of the hottest political topics in Georgia, a law that bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 1 (HB 1) would require the state to pay for many of the costs...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
Georgia Power customers could see a hike in their energy bills starting next year
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Power customers could see their electric bills go up by around $14 a month if the Public Service Commission approves a proposed rate hike. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Power said it needs the money to make improvements to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
Encouraging the next generation of clinical and, potentially, school-based psychologists
LISTEN: Georgia still ranks near the bottom in the nation for access to mental health care, especially for children — and, increasingly, fewer people even want to get into the counseling field. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more about a new program aimed at fixing the problem. School counselor...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers — and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff
Voters were passionate and willing to wait in line during the final days of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker despite the shorter window for casting a ballot. The voting process for the runoff was changed under 2021's Senate Bill 202...
Final days of Senate runoff campaign bring heavy hitters to Georgia
ATLANTA — In these final days of the battle for Georgia’s Senate seat, some heavy hitters came to town to rally for their candidates. Well-known South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham came to Cherokee County Thursday night to campaign for Herschel Walker, while former president Barack Obama came to Atlanta to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 1