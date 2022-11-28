Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.

1 DAY AGO