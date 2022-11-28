Read full article on original website
The North Face Modernized its Iconic '90s Puffer to Pack Into Its Own Pocket
Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.
Rimowa's Newest Suitcase Color Will Probably Be Its Most Popular Yet
Most folks know the ritzy, LVMH-owned German luggage brand Rimowa for its sleek silver suitcases, which are made from high-end aluminum. The brand pioneered the iconic style, launching their first aluminum luggage in 1950 — citing the first-ever all-metal plane, the F 13, as inspiration. But Rimowa also created the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2008, meaning there'd be none of these new DTC luggage brands without them.
Rolex's Certified Pre-Owned Watch Program: What You Need to Know
It's official. Starting this month, Rolex will sell you a pre-owned watch. For the first time, the 117-year-old company plans to offer official certification for its pre-owned watches. It's a major, and unexpected, move from the brand at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever. If...
The Complete Lexus Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained
Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Lexus is Toyota's luxury car division based out of Nagoya, Japan. Toyota created the marque in 1989 to have a more exclusive...
This American Field Watch Maker Just Dropped Its First Dive Watch
Say the name "Weiss" to a watch enthusiast, and field watches will likely come to mind. Since its founding around a decade ago, the Los Angeles-based brand's exclusive focus has been high-quality, traditional and largely handmade field watches. Now, all of a sudden, they've made a dive watch. Weiss is...
