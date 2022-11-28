Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Theragun Pro Gen5 Review: The Best Massage Gun Yet?
Therabody has definitely cut its own corner out of the recovery category. From top-notch recovery boots to foam rollers, facial health and more, the brand knows how to help athletes achieve their best selves yet. Understandably, though, the brand is synonymous with massage guns and percussive therapy — highlighted by its flagship Theragun Pro silhouette.
Gear Patrol
Seiko's New GMT Movement Is Finding Its Way Into More Affordable Watches
When the Seiko 5 Sports automatic GMT watches were announced costing only $475, it changed everything — at least in the world of affordable watches. They look fantastic, but there was a wider implication: it would lead to more affordable GMT watches from third-party watchmakers using the movement. We...
Gear Patrol
Rolex's Certified Pre-Owned Watch Program: What You Need to Know
It's official. Starting this month, Rolex will sell you a pre-owned watch. For the first time, the 117-year-old company plans to offer official certification for its pre-owned watches. It's a major, and unexpected, move from the brand at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever. If...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
A ton of top-tier tech and software come together to create the aura of 'Disney Magic.' Disney researchers' newest development is an artificial intelligence system that makes it easier to 'age' an actor on screen. FRAN, which stands for Face Re-Aging Network, can graphically age an actor's face even while the performer is moving or lighting changes. Previous iterations of this technology required face alignment and consistency of lighting and stillness to apply the same kind of changes, which makes FRAN a first-of-its-kind in the world of CGI. The potential for this technology is extensive, as it could bring production budgets down and lessen the load on visual effects artists. Keep an eye out for actors who don’t quite look their age – that may be FRAN in action.
Gear Patrol
The Complete Lexus Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained
Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Lexus is Toyota's luxury car division based out of Nagoya, Japan. Toyota created the marque in 1989 to have a more exclusive...
Gear Patrol
Rimowa's Newest Suitcase Color Will Probably Be Its Most Popular Yet
Most folks know the ritzy, LVMH-owned German luggage brand Rimowa for its sleek silver suitcases, which are made from high-end aluminum. The brand pioneered the iconic style, launching their first aluminum luggage in 1950 — citing the first-ever all-metal plane, the F 13, as inspiration. But Rimowa also created the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2008, meaning there'd be none of these new DTC luggage brands without them.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Klipsch R-41PM Speakers and The Three Wireless Speaker. Up to 60%...
Comments / 0