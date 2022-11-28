Read full article on original website
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
epicstream.com
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Who Is Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Leno? Details About Their Marriage, Her Job
Mavis is known for her philanthropic work. The activist supports a variety of causes from education to women’s rights. Mavis currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation and assumed her role of Chair of the Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan in 1997, according to her biography.
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other
Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
Al Roker Earned a Massive Net Worth After More Than 40 Years on TV! How Much Money He Makes
It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
