ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wallpaper*

‘Wellbeing transcends all culture’: Kohler and Nada Debs unveil hammam-inspired installation at Design Miami 2022

At Design Miami 2022, Nada Debs and Kohler present Transcendence, a one-of-a-kind immersive installation. To emphasise cultural inclusivity, the Levantine designer created a contemporary take on the traditional Middle Eastern hammam for a soothing experience that all could enjoy. Nada Debs and Kohler present Transcendence. ‘Having the opportunity to design...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy