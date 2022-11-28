Read full article on original website
Related
ohio.edu
Ridges Advisory Committee working to finalize development strategy for The Ridges
The Ridges Advisory Committee held a hybrid meeting on Monday, November 28 to discuss the progress and next steps related to the overall strategy that will help to guide opportunities for future development, rehabilitation, reuse and preservation of the Kirkbride campus and surrounding land owned by Ohio University. The core...
ohio.edu
Fall Commencement set for Saturday, Dec. 10
Approximately 900 students are expected to participate in Ohio University’s Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10. The commencement ceremony, which will be for undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 2 p.m. in the Convocation Center on Ohio University’s Athens campus. The ceremony is expected to last for approximately two hours.
ohio.edu
Jennifer Cox named interim associate budget director
Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Jennifer Cox Ohio University’s Interim Associate Budget Director. In her interim role, which will last through the academic year, Cox will support university-wide, multi-year budget planning, development and analysis; develop standardized budget materials and customized tools to help planning units create accurate multi-year budgets and forecasts; work directly with planning units to help improve the quality and ease of the budgeting and forecasting process and results, and provide guidance based on University initiatives, budget models, planning assumptions and departmental goals.
ohio.edu
From majoring in music production at OHIO, to working with top recording artist Jordin Sparks
At two years old, Matt Dugan watched his parents dance around the living room as Carlos Santana’s “Smooth” blared from the speakers. His earliest memory is still one of his favorite stories to tell, though he’s added some great memories during his time working in Los Angeles recording studios with top artists in the music industry.
ohio.edu
VARIANT Magazine goes behind the scenes at Columbus Fashion Week
Several Ohio University students involved with VARIANT magazine, a student-run fashion publication, were invited to volunteer and gain behind-the-scenes access at Fashion Week Columbus 2022. VARIANT Editor-in-Chief and senior Marguerite Augier explained that Thomas McClure, founder and executive director of Fashion Week Columbus, reached out to the student organization offering...
ohio.edu
LMS vendor demonstrations planned for January
Vendors who responded to the learning management system (LMS) request for proposal (RFP) have been invited to provide demonstrations to the University community in early January. Vendor representatives will each provide an overview of their platform and key features of the student and instructor experience. The following virtual sessions will...
