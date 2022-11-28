ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Ridges Advisory Committee working to finalize development strategy for The Ridges

The Ridges Advisory Committee held a hybrid meeting on Monday, November 28 to discuss the progress and next steps related to the overall strategy that will help to guide opportunities for future development, rehabilitation, reuse and preservation of the Kirkbride campus and surrounding land owned by Ohio University. The core...
ohio.edu

Fall Commencement set for Saturday, Dec. 10

Approximately 900 students are expected to participate in Ohio University’s Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10. The commencement ceremony, which will be for undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 2 p.m. in the Convocation Center on Ohio University’s Athens campus. The ceremony is expected to last for approximately two hours.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Jennifer Cox named interim associate budget director

Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Jennifer Cox Ohio University’s Interim Associate Budget Director. In her interim role, which will last through the academic year, Cox will support university-wide, multi-year budget planning, development and analysis; develop standardized budget materials and customized tools to help planning units create accurate multi-year budgets and forecasts; work directly with planning units to help improve the quality and ease of the budgeting and forecasting process and results, and provide guidance based on University initiatives, budget models, planning assumptions and departmental goals.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

VARIANT Magazine goes behind the scenes at Columbus Fashion Week

Several Ohio University students involved with VARIANT magazine, a student-run fashion publication, were invited to volunteer and gain behind-the-scenes access at Fashion Week Columbus 2022. VARIANT Editor-in-Chief and senior Marguerite Augier explained that Thomas McClure, founder and executive director of Fashion Week Columbus, reached out to the student organization offering...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohio.edu

LMS vendor demonstrations planned for January

Vendors who responded to the learning management system (LMS) request for proposal (RFP) have been invited to provide demonstrations to the University community in early January. Vendor representatives will each provide an overview of their platform and key features of the student and instructor experience. The following virtual sessions will...
ATHENS, OH

