Four dogs die in fire near Perham, wood stove cause of blaze
PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – A wood stove was the cause of a fire southwest of Perham that destroyed a shop, everything inside and killed four yellow labs. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze was spotted by someone driving by shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the fire is not considered suspicious.
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
