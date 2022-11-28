Read full article on original website
The State of Our City: November 2022
November was a busy month of transition in our city. Fall ebbed as football came to an end with the disappointing Egg Bowl loss. Christmas lights went up on The Oxford Square as Coach Mike Bianco flipped the switch in honor of the Rebel’s national championship in Omaha, welcoming the holiday season. And the Board of Aldermen met to discuss these issues and more at City Hall.
Welcome the Holiday Season with Oxford Civic Chorus and “Wintertide Awakes”
The pumpkins have been pied, and The Oxford Square is festooned with lights. Ready or not, the holidays are here, and Oxford Civic Chorus has a few musical events planned to get you in the spirit. At 3 pm on Sunday, December 4 at David H. Nutt Auditorium, “Wintertide Awakes”...
New Wine Club Offers Member Perks and Brings a Community Atmosphere for Wine Lovers
Andie Sanford moved to Oxford from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in July of 2022, and by the first of August, she had established Oxford’s first wine club, already thirty members strong. Now with the membership more than doubled, Campus Wines & Spirits’ new wine club is on the verge of exploding into something much bigger.
Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy Gains New Chair, Member
Thames to lead Ole Miss Women’s Council for the next two years. The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan...
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Human remains found near Saltillo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
Southaven clinic becomes the first in the Mid-South to offer aesthetics for skin care, weight loss
Revolutionary new skin care tech at a Southaven clinic may help with weight loss as well. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley catches up with the clinic.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game
The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
Mississippi man dead after acquaintance reportedly shoots him inside car
A shooting inside a car in Mississippi left one man dead and another arrested Friday. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gadarrious Toliver, 23, shot and killed another man while the two were sitting together inside a car on Belmont Road in Panola County. After the shooting, the car...
‘It’s not fair’: Mom speaks out after son shot twice in head outside Memphis health clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a person was critically shot outside the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthon Health Clinic in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. Latrice Bankston identified the 18-year-old victim as her son, LaTayvon Bankston. “I don’t know what it is with these young boys...
Quiet Few Days before Strong to possibly Severe Storms arrive on Tuesday
An abundance of cloud cover and gusty conditions will be the story for the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be on the decline as we head into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's. For Monday, clouds should clear out throughout...
Olive Branch man indicted for rape, kidnapping of minor in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man has been indicted for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor that took place in Collierville. The indictment reads that the crime took place on April 6. On Nov. 17, 36-year-old Adam Perry was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, sexual...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
