WLOX
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs wants to expands its boundaries. Next Tuesday, aldermen will be asked to approve an ordinance that starts the annexation process for two areas of unincorporated Jackson County. Part of the proposed annexation plan would bring Ocean Springs High School inside the city limits....
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Island View Casino Resort
Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising that the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is currently malfunctioning. MDOT says it’s stuck in an upright position. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Traffic will be delayed in the area. We’re not sure how...
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
WLOX
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
ourmshome.com
An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra
An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
Mississippi Press
Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A 24-year-old Gulfport man pleaded guilty in federal court to burning a cross in his yard to intimidate the Black family living next door. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Axel C. Cox of Gulfport admitted he violated the Fair Housing Act and engaged in a hate crime when he used “threatening and racially derogatory remarks” toward the neighbors and burned a cross in his yard.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
bogalusadailynews.com
International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight
Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
WLOX
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is clear on I-10 westbound Wednesday morning following a super wide-load transport, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The transport has exited I-10 and is now traveling up Highway 49. According to the MDOT’s traffic map, it doesn’t seem to be causing...
WLOX
Traditional oyster season delayed
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
Sea Coast Echo
MSDH reports 1,834 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths statewide for the period of Nov. 22 to 28
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,834 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths in the state for the time period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28. As of Aug. 22, COVID-19 updates are made weekly, every Tuesday, rather than daily. As of the Nov....
WLOX
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
WLOX
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
Woman dies after crashing car into the side of Mississippi church on Gulf Coast
Authorities are investigating what happened when a woman died after wrecking her car into the side of Mississippi church Tuesday afternoon. WLOX in Biloxi reports that emergency personnel responded to a wreck in Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into the side of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Sea Coast Echo
Sheriff's office probing Bayside shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
Sea Coast Echo
Shore Thing: Outdoors for the Holidays
The wonderful Mississippi Gulf Coast is an amazing place to spend the holidays. Of course, you never know what the weather is going to be. Some years we are in shorts and flip-flops for Christmas, and once every blue moon it snows. One thing we always look forward to is...
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
WLOX
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
'I'm really scared': Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
