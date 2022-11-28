ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waveland, MS

WLOX

In the Kitchen with Island View Casino Resort

WLOX's Stephanie Poole has all the fun at the celebration. Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed. Happening Now: Diamondhead hosts Christmas on the Town Green. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX's Noah Noble is feeling the holiday spirit come...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising that the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is currently malfunctioning. MDOT says it’s stuck in an upright position. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Traffic will be delayed in the area. We’re not sure how...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra

An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A 24-year-old Gulfport man pleaded guilty in federal court to burning a cross in his yard to intimidate the Black family living next door. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Axel C. Cox of Gulfport admitted he violated the Fair Housing Act and engaged in a hate crime when he used “threatening and racially derogatory remarks” toward the neighbors and burned a cross in his yard.
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight

Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
WLOX

Traditional oyster season delayed

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
GULFPORT, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Sheriff's office probing Bayside shooting

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Shore Thing: Outdoors for the Holidays

The wonderful Mississippi Gulf Coast is an amazing place to spend the holidays. Of course, you never know what the weather is going to be. Some years we are in shorts and flip-flops for Christmas, and once every blue moon it snows. One thing we always look forward to is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

