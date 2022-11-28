Read full article on original website
KTVZ
More than 70 water agencies in California could face water shortages in the coming months, state report shows
Nearly 20% of California’s urban water agencies reported they could see significant water shortages in the coming months as the state braces for a potential fourth consecutive year of drought. After surveying urban water agencies representing roughly 90% of the state’s population, the California Department of Water Resources early...
