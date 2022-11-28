ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
KING 5

Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong

SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 keys for Milwaukee Brewers after Kolten Wong trade

On Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers made another franchise-changing decision, sending second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. The move certainly helps the Mariners as the franchise solved their questions at second base by acquiring the 32-year-old Wong, who slashed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Tigers: 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are quickly approaching! For the first time since 2o19, Major League Baseball’s annual winter gathering will occur in person. And if history is any indication, it will be a frantic flurry of activity. The Detroit Tigers, historically, have been active at the Winter Meetings....
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

TORONTO (AP) — Don Mattingly was expecting to spend a summer at home with his family. A call from the Toronto Blue Jays convinced him to get back into baseball. Mattingly, who left his job as Miami Marlins manager at the end of last season, is joining Toronto’s staff as bench coach to manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday. Mattingly said he’d been contacted by multiple clubs with offers for 2023, but nothing interested him until Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins called to chat. “Just the first conversation, it felt great, honestly,” Mattingly said on a video call Wednesday. “It piqued my interest right away.”
True Blue LA

2022 MLB winter meetings preview

The winter meetings start on Sunday in San Diego, the four-day affair which brings together all MLB organizations under one roof and tends to stoke the flames of the hot stove. It’s the first full winter meetings in person since 2019, after COVID-19 limited the 2020 meetings to virtual only...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy