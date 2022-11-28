Activists Say Kids Online Safety Act Will Likely Make Minors Less Safe
"A bipartisan bill called the Kids Online Safety Act might not sound controversial, but several civil rights and LGBTQ advocacy organizations are urging lawmakers to oppose the bill on the grounds that it could actually make children less safe on the internet. The legislation would make a series of changes to how content is moderated for minors, including requiring websites to automatically disable addictive product features and provide parents with more tools for controlling their child's internet access. It would also establish new responsibilities for social media platforms to moderate content that promotes self-harm, suicide, substance abuse, eating disorders, sexual exploitation, and illegal products for minors. “This measure makes kids’ safety an internet priority,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a leading sponsor of the bill, in a statement . “Big Tech has brazenly failed children and betrayed its trust, putting profits above safety." Yet the best way to protect children on the internet is a matter of fierce debate. In a letter sent to Congress on Monday, groups such as GLAAD, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the American Library Association wrote that "while KOSA’s aims of preventing harassment, exploitation, and mental health trauma for minors are laudable, the legislation is unfortunately likely to have damaging unintended consequences for young people." The groups argued that providers would be forced to "use invasive filtering and monitoring tools" that would incentivize increased data collection from minors and undermine the ability of public agencies such as schools to provide resources to kids. On the latter point, the groups pointed to the recent example of a Texas school district that attempted to cut off access to LGBTQ resources for youth. While the district ended up reversing course, critics of the bill expressed concerns that other state and local governments could use the law to curb youth internet access for political reasons. The letter was also critical of the bill's measure to expand parental controls. "While parental control tools can be important safeguards for helping young children learn to navigate the Internet, KOSA would cover older minors as well, and would have the practical effect of enabling parental surveillance of 15- and 16-year-olds," the letter read. "Older minors have their own independent rights to privacy and access to information, and not every parent-child dynamic is healthy or constructive." The bill's sponsors are pushing to pass the legislation amid the lame-duck session in Congress. "
