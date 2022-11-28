ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Activists Say Kids Online Safety Act Will Likely Make Minors Less Safe

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdKGg_0jQ1howv00

"

A bipartisan bill called the Kids Online Safety Act might not sound controversial, but several civil rights and LGBTQ advocacy organizations are
urging lawmakers to oppose the bill on the grounds that it could actually make children less safe on the internet. The legislation would make a series of changes to how content is moderated for minors, including requiring websites to automatically disable addictive product features and provide parents with more tools for controlling their child's internet access. It would also establish new responsibilities for social media platforms to moderate content that promotes self-harm, suicide, substance abuse, eating disorders, sexual exploitation, and illegal products for minors. “This measure makes kids’ safety an internet priority,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a leading sponsor of the bill, in a statement . “Big Tech has brazenly failed children and betrayed its trust, putting profits above safety." Yet the best way to protect children on the internet is a matter of fierce debate. In a
letter sent to Congress on Monday, groups such as GLAAD, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the American Library Association wrote that "while KOSA’s aims of preventing harassment, exploitation, and mental health trauma for minors are laudable, the legislation is unfortunately likely to have damaging unintended consequences for young people." The groups argued that providers would be forced to "use invasive filtering and monitoring tools" that would incentivize increased data collection from minors and undermine the ability of public agencies such as schools to provide resources to kids. On the latter point, the groups pointed to the recent example of a Texas school district that attempted
to cut off access to LGBTQ resources for youth. While the district ended up reversing course, critics of the bill expressed concerns that other state and local governments could use the law to curb youth internet access for political reasons. The letter was also critical of the bill's measure to expand parental controls. "While parental control tools can be important safeguards for helping young children learn to navigate the Internet, KOSA would cover older minors as well, and would have the practical effect of enabling parental surveillance of 15- and 16-year-olds," the letter read. "Older minors have their own independent rights to privacy and access to information, and not every parent-child dynamic is healthy or constructive." The bill's sponsors are pushing to pass the legislation amid the lame-duck session in Congress. "

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

She Gave the Middle Finger, Lost Scholarship, Now Wins Appeal

"By Dave CollinsA federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit brought by a former University of Connecticut women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship after she gave the middle finger to a television camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship.The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, presented sufficient evidence to go to trial on her claim to have been subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated conduct rules, said a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.The ruling overturns part of a 2020 decision by a lower court judge who tossed Radwan's suit after...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cheddar News

What to Know Ahead of Supreme Court Case on Student Loan Debt Plan

The Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on the Biden administration's bid to reinstate a student loan debt plan that remains blocked for now. Will Sealy, co-founder and CEO of Summer, a student borrower platform, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest implications on the forgiveness program.
Cheddar News

Staying on Apple's Good Side a Matter of 'Life and Death' for Elon Musk's Twitter

Philip Shoemaker, the executive director of Identity.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the saga between Elon Musk and Apple regarding content moderation and Twitter's place on the Apple app store. "The simplest thing for Elon to do is bring a moderation team back on, make sure that content is being actively moderated, and prove that to Apple," he said.
Cheddar News

Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey

"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
Cheddar News

Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Bill Passes Senate

"By Mary Clare JalonickThe Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including support from 12 Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was “a long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.”Democrats are moving...
COLORADO STATE
Cheddar News

Airbnb Now Letting Users Host Apartments

Airbnb said it will now allow tenants of participating buildings to host their apartments on the platform. Jesse Stein, head of real estate at Airbnb, joined Cheddar News to discuss the new program and what it means for the company.
Cheddar News

Wall Street Ends Mixed Following Strong Data on Wages, Jobs

"By Stan Choe and Alex VeigaWorries about inflation weighed on Wall Street, leaving major indexes mixed after another bumpy day of trading. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 0.2% after being down even more earlier in the day. The Dow ended slightly higher. A government report showing that wages rose last month spooked investors since it could mean the Federal Reserve will be less able to ease up on its fight against inflation. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, rose following the release of the report, which...
Cheddar News

Wall Street Ends Mixed in an Uneven Start for December

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA day of wobbly trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a mixed finish for stocks and bond yields broadly lower after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October.The muted action came as traders looked ahead to a closely watched monthly report on the job market due out Friday that will show how the labor market is holding up and how that may influence what the Fed does next in its bid to cool inflation.The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower after drifting modestly...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy