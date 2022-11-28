Read full article on original website
Goodwill: America’s Neighbor
Goodwill delivers for communities in stores and online. “Goodwill is not just retail stores. We're not just the place you go when you believe in sustainability and don't want to buy new clothes. We're much more than that. Our network provides people with opportunities to empower themselves through learning and the power of work.” That’s how Ceri Danheux, Goodwill’s Chief Information and Technology Officer describes the life-changing mission of one of the country’s most beloved social services organizations.
Tellworks: The Specialization Boost
Excellence in customer collaboration and customization is making Tellworks a national leader in 3PL services. When it comes to supply chain excellence, Tellworks Logistics has an impressive story to tell. Founded in 2005, the 3PL innovator initially focused on reverse logistics in the telecom space, and soon thereafter added complementary forward logistics capabilities to provide more comprehensive inventory control and visibility throughout the supply chain. While the company set out to provide excellent customer service from the very beginning, the shift enabled them to expand their services and market reach considerably.
Are we ready for space-based advertising?
During the 1980s, if anyone had told an advertising executive or a computer engineer that by 2022, the NSFNET (today the internet) would become the world’s largest advertising medium, the ad exec and engineer would have laughed in your face. Similarly, only the most visionary ad execs and radio engineers of the 1920s would have imagined that television would emerge as the overwhelming advertising medium of the 20th century. We are now approaching the dawn of space-based advertising and we are no more prepared for it than were 1980s experts for 2020s social network ads, or 1920s experts for 1980s television ads.
Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors can't go wrong with these companies at their current prices and dividend yields.
Schuler North America: Forming the Future
We recently interviewed Bernhard Barth, CFO & Treasurer of Schuler North America, to learn how Schuler leverages cutting-edge, Industry 4.0 technologies to help its customers drive revenue growth. Schuler North America, headquartered in Canton, Mich., is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH. Schuler is a world-leading systems supplier...
How Can a Data and Analytics Firm Benefit Your Business?
The revolutionary impact of big data and IoT remains unhidden. Irrespective of the business, a massive amount of data needs attention. Companies often need clarification about how to make use of it. Here comes the role of a commercial data & analytics firm. With the help of intelligence tools and techniques, businesses can collect data at each point of business operations. These firms can help maximize revenues, reduce risk, and drive efficiency. However, one must choose the right service provider for maximum benefits.
Finance options for start-ups
Starting your own business is an exciting time, but it can also be overwhelming trying to make sure everything, including your finances, are in place. Securing funding for your start-up can be a good idea to make sure you have a good head start, a comfortable cashflow buffer, and plenty of room to grow.
Meet Yoel Israel: The Gary Vee of B2B Marketing
The global marketing industry is constantly evolving thanks to forward-thinking leaders who are continuously breaking ground, challenging the norm, and pushing boundaries. Make no mistake: targeting a specific demographic with a specific product or service is a slippery slope that requires relentless creativity, innovation, and unprecedented industry knowledge. From identifying emerging trends to an in-depth understanding of clients’ companies, the role of a marketing leader doesn’t just demand brains but also the passion to serve.
Rusken Packaging: Thinking Out of the Box
When the pandemic threw the packaging industry into unchartered territory, Rusken Packaging leaned into its lessons, with great results. Quickfire changes in consumer buying habits as the pandemic took hold presented tremendous growth opportunities for one of the most essential industries: packaging, particularly in the corrugated box sector, which is still growing by 30 to 40% year over year. With head-spinning growth came a series of unprecedented industry price increases, four in an 18-month span, posing administrative and technological challenges. To top it off, a dearth of talent sparked a fierce competition for fresh minds.
It’s the Journey
The most luxurious modes of transportation in and out of this world. There are plenty of ways to get from Point A to Point B. Only a few, though, showcase the best in craftsmanship, comfort, and style. Some can take you places that you couldn’t visit without them. Whether it’s for your daily commute or discovering new worlds, these are the most luxurious modes of transportation. Wherever you’re headed, these will get you there in style.
How to Choose the Right HCM Solution for Your Business
There is no single human capital management (HCM) solution that is right for every business. So here in this article, we’ll look at some factors you should consider when choosing an HCM solution for your organization. Evaluate your requirements. The first step is to evaluate your business requirements and...
Dishing About The Future
DISH Network is on a mission to change the way the world communicates. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) the renowned pioneer in affordable satellite television services, continues its mission as a disruptive force in the telecom marketplace with an audacious plan, entering the wireless market as a nationwide provider of wireless services by developing the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the country. Since 1980 DISH has brought their award-winning technology to millions of customers.
Luxury spending has surged post-pandemic
People don’t trot out the acronym YOLO anywhere near as much as they did a decade ago. But that approach to life, that you only get one so you might as well make the most of it, has been quite prevalent in the wake of the COVID pandemic. When life was lived mostly in isolation, people bought goods online since there was nowhere to go. We stocked up on things like outdoor furniture as we adjusted to new lifestyles. Then, when vaccines were widely available, and life got closer to the normal we all remember, we told ourselves we deserved a little treat. The result was a boom in luxury spending. High-end brands saw sales records smashed despite, or perhaps aided by, inflation. The question is how long it will last. Customer expectations are different now, and the brands that meet them will win loyalty. Others may see their boom go bust.
