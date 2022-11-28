ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
Variety

Noodle the ‘Bones No Bones’ Prediction Dog Dies, Owner Announces

Noodle, an elderly dog that found a huge following on TikTok for predicting whether it would be a “bones” or “no bones” day, died Friday evening, his owner announced. Jonathan Graziano, the owner of Noodle, shared the news through TikTok, along with a tribute to his beloved pug. “I’m so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday. He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult,” Graziano said. “It’s a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive. Although this is very sad, I wanted to let...

Comments / 0

Community Policy