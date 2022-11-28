Read full article on original website
Here’s How To Find Your Personalized Spotify Wrapped For 2022
It’s hard to believe the year is almost coming to a close, and 2023 is in 31 days (!!). But you can still wrap up 2022 with a bang, and Spotify’s Wrapped. The music streaming platform dropped its annual analysis of your listening habits on Nov. 30 with all your favorite artists, songs, and podcasts. Let’s be honest, you and Spotify both know how many times you’ve played Taylor Swift’s Midnights album on repeat. Before you start sharing, you’ll want to know how to find Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped results.
If You Don’t Have Spotify Wrapped 2022, This Might Be Why
Spotify is rounding out the year with its annual music roundup, Spotify Wrapped, with insights on your personal listening experience. Beginning Nov. 30, Spotify listeners will be able to access their 2022 Wrapped results in the app and share it on social media. If you’ve searched the ins and outs of Spotify’s app and still can’t seem to find your Wrapped, you’re probably thinking, “why don’t I have Spotify Wrapped 2022?” Here are a few reasons as for why and how you could fix it.
Where To Find Spotify Artist Messages For A Thank You Video
It’s the end of the year, and you know what that means — lots of parties, gift exchanges, and Spotify Wrapped graphics taking over your timeline. You don’t have to tap through IG Stories long to know the annual musical event made its return on Nov. 30, and this time, the platform is taking the end-of-the-year wrap-up to another level with even more Artist Message videos than 2021. If your fave is one of the thousands of artists who made a personalized video, you’re probably wondering where to find Spotify Wrapped Artist Messages for a special thank you video. Here’s what you need to know — and why you might not have any at all.
How Often Does Apple Music Replay Update? Here’s How It Works
Don’t let the craze surrounding Spotify Wrapped fool you — Apple Music users get their own version of the year-end wrap up, too, and it comes with a feature that might make the results even more accurate. Instead of cutting off tracking a few weeks before the annual event like some platforms, Replay will update your stats regularly through the rest of the year. Counting all your streams leading up to the ball drop on NYE may be the only way Replay tops Wrapped, but it is pretty clutch. You probably want to know how often Apple Music Replay actually updates so you can start planning your IG Story ahead of time. Here’s how it all goes down.
Why Is My Spotify Audio Day Not Showing Up? Here’s Why You Can't See It
The way Spotify completely dominates the internet when the annual Spotify Wrapped results drop is seriously impressive. The music streaming platform released its annual listener analytics on Nov. 30 in a series of vibrant stories, detailing your top genres, most-listened to artist, and even your Listening Personality. One new feature, called Audio Day, caused a lot of chatter among listeners thanks to its hyper-specific (and sometimes not-so-accurate) reads on how you listen to music throughout the day. Not everyone was gifted with the new feature, though, and if you’re wondering why your Spotify Audio Day isn’t showing up, here’s what you should know.
A Spooky Dance, a Collective Memory, and a Weird Little Puppet: Inside TikTok’s Newest Obsession
The human brain is thought to start forming memories around the age of two and a half. Anything that happened before? We’ll have to take someone else’s word for it. Such is the premise for what surely ranks among the strangest TikTok trends of 2022: people trying to convince each other that a puppet dancing and floating in a forest is them when they were a baby. Usually, it’s a parent lying to their child, but sometimes it’s the other way around, or somebody messing with their friend or sibling. And while kids often protest that the puppet isn’t really them,...
How To Order A Wednesday Addams Starbucks Cold Brew For A Spooky Sip
You thought spooky season was over? Think again. Netflix and Tim Burton have been bringing the chills in the new comedy-horror series Wednesday. The coming-of-age show stars Jenna Ortega in a fresh take on Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She is quickly becoming the “it girl,” and fans have concocted a Starbucks drink in her honor. Like any good angsty teen, her coffee is iced — a cold brew, to be specific. It’s not on the actual Starbucks menu, but once you know how to order a Wednesday Addams Starbucks drink, you can switch up your go-to drink for a more brooding vibe.
ARMY, Jin From BTS Designed “The Astronaut” Merch Just For You
In October, BTS announced their hiatus until 2025 in order to complete the military service required by all able-bodied men in South Korea. The first to enlist was Jin, who recently released his debut solo single “The Astronaut” on Oct. 28. The music video for “The Astronaut” features cute nods to BTS’ fanbase, ARMY, and “The Astronaut” merch designed by Jin from BTS also feels like a gift to them as well.
RM Got Real About Fame In His New Song "Wild Flower"
It’s RM’s turn to shine. On Dec. 1, the rapper became the second member of BTS to drop a solo album with the release of his debut record, Indigo. (He was preceded by J-Hope, who dropped the album Jack in the Box in July.) Indigo, which is composed...
Jenna Ortega's Zodiac Sign Explains Why She Was Drawn To Wednesday Addams
If you’ve made it this far without watching Tim Burton’s new Netflix’s series, Wednesday, you’re missing out on history in the making. Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic Wednesday Addams, a 16-year-old goth girl with a wit dryer than Thanksgiving leftovers, currently has the world in a chokehold — and I’m certain that Wednesday herself wouldn’t have it any other way. The You actress has frequently spoken about being compared to the deadpan and sarcastic character since she was a young child (and may even have unknowingly spoken the role into existence back in her Disney days). As an astrologer, I had to look at how Jenna Ortega’s zodiac sign compares to her character’s, and let’s just say there’s a reason she’s so perfect in her role.
Demi Lovato’s Bixie Cut Will Make You Crave Your Next Big Chop
If you were on the fence about committing to a major hair change in 2023, kindly allow Demi Lovato’s bixie cut to inspire you all the way to the hair salon. While Lovato has been rocking short hair for a few weeks, the Holy Fvck singer didn’t show off her bangs, bob, and pixie hybrid style in all its glory until she attended and performed at the 2022 UNICEF Gala in New York City. After abandoning the choppy bob she’d sported during the first few stops on her Holy Fvck Tour, Lovato was photographed with what appeared to be a sleek and very ‘90s pixie cut. The sculpted styling and deep side part was an entirely different vibe than the one served by the soft, face-framing bixie Lovato was hiding under all that hair gel. Both looks are fire, but Lovato’s bixie feels unexpected, fresh AF, and still very on brand for a musician reuniting with her alt-rock sensibilities.
J.Lo Got Real About Her Red Carpet Past, From A "Poo-Poo Color" Dress To Versace
J.Lo’s green, naval-skimming Versace dress is, IMO, one of the most iconic red carpet moments we’ve ever had. But since she’s been a star for literally forever (approximately), she has had several red carpet moments, and not all of them are as glamorous as her Versace moment. READ MORE.
9 Differences Between Netflix's Firefly Lane & The Book It's Based On
Author Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane is her best-selling novel to date. The 2008 story of two best friends, Kate and Tully, was such a runaway hit that it was a no-brainer when Netflix decided to make it into a series. However, the differences between the Firefly Lane novel and Netflix’s television adaptation have been evident since the first season. And much like Tully and Kate, the book and the series only grow further apart in the first half of Season 2.
Ginny & Georgia Are Back In These First-Look Season 2 Photos
It's time to head back to Wellsbury, Ginny & Georgia fans, because the Netflix hit is officially returning for a second season. The cast of the mother-daughter dramedy announced the exciting news in an energetic video on Monday, April 19, 2022, and now fans have even more info about the upcoming new episodes. To get the full scoop, here's everything fans should know about Ginny & Georgia Season 2, including intel on its release date, cast, first-look photos, and more.
RM’s Debut Solo Album Indigo Is Dropping So Soon
Over the years, BTS’ RM has released two mixtapes, a number of solo singles, and a few collaborations. Now, he’s gearing to finally drop his debut solo album, Indigo. But nothing about this announcement is blue. It’s red-hot exciting. RM first hinted at the album on Oct....
The Photos Of Selena & BLACKPINK Finally Meeting IRL Are Precious
Selena Gomez is back BLACKPINK’s area. Two years after collaborating on their icy bop, “Ice Cream,” Selena and the K-pop group finally met in person. This IRL encounter is such a moment, and they wasted no time informing the BLINKs and Selenators of the special occassion. On...
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 30, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 30, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Ava Phillippe Is Unrecognizable With Her Stunning New Hair Color. Ava is no longer her mother’s twin,...
Harry & Meghan
Since leaving the United Kingdom for the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy building a life outside the royal family, within the public eye but on their own terms. Their deal with Netflix made waves when it was announced; it’s the first of its kind made with anyone from the royal family. So far, most of what they’ve released are documentaries that center on projects close to their hearts, as well as children’s content. But with the arrival of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary teaser-trailer, it seems viewers are about to see a whole new side of the couple.
