740thefan.com
Four dogs die in fire near Perham, wood stove cause of blaze
PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – A wood stove was the cause of a fire southwest of Perham that destroyed a shop, everything inside and killed four yellow labs. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze was spotted by someone driving by shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the fire is not considered suspicious.
740thefan.com
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
740thefan.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
740thefan.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
740thefan.com
Brainerd high school football player injured in Moorhead game, to go home after months in rehab
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Brainerd high school football player injured in a game in Moorhead in September is finally going home. The family of Conner Erickson wrote on CaringBridge that he has spent the last few months doing physical therapy at Mayo Clinic. Conner’s recovery will include regular rehab...
740thefan.com
Barnesville wins first state football title
(KFGO/KNFL) Four was the magic number for the Barnesville football team on Friday. In the program’s fourth championship game appearance, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer four times in a 35-20 win in the Class AA championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The Trojans finish the season...
