ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies search for missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall. “It is with […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Hamby

HAMLET — James “Uncle J” Hamby, 36, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1986, in Channelview, Texas, to James Hamby and Delia Bishop. Shortly after graduating high school, James enlisted in the USMC. He went on...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds

HAMLET — Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds, 11, of Hamlet, passed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Monroe Avenue Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Edward Tillman

LILESVILLE — James Edward Tillman, 63, of Lilesville, passed on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 114 Lincoln St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, noon-4 p.m. at Nelson...
LILESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy