Related
WRAL
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
wpde.com
Laurinburg man shot at 19 times following attempted car theft at his home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds said he's thankful to be alive after someone fired 19 shots at him outside his home in Laurinburg Saturday. Edds said he and his wife saw the man on their surveillance camera trying to break into their son's truck parked in their yard.
37-year-old woman’s body found on Johnson Street following shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of a home on Johnson Street. The victim’s […]
Darlington County deputies search for missing woman
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall. “It is with […]
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner released the name of a man who was killed Tuesday nighty in a crash along I-20. Nickolas Joseph Allen Smith, 38, of Florence, died when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into the westbound lanes, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Smith […]
WMBF
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County that happened nearly a year ago. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cynethia Morton, 20, of Mullins. She is charged with reckless homicide for Jyheam Robinson’s death. The...
7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
OBITUARY: James Hamby
HAMLET — James “Uncle J” Hamby, 36, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1986, in Channelview, Texas, to James Hamby and Delia Bishop. Shortly after graduating high school, James enlisted in the USMC. He went on...
OBITUARY: Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds
HAMLET — Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds, 11, of Hamlet, passed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Monroe Avenue Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral...
OBITUARY: James Edward Tillman
LILESVILLE — James Edward Tillman, 63, of Lilesville, passed on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 114 Lincoln St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, noon-4 p.m. at Nelson...
