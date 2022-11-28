ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

Police activity at South Whitehall shopping center Sunday was in response to man threatening suicide

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 5 days ago

Police activity that closed a busy Cedar Crest Boulevard shopping center Sunday evening was in response to a man threatening suicide, South Whitehall Township police said.

The man was barricaded in his car in the Crest Plaza parking lot but emerged after speaking for several hours with a crisis negotiator from the Lehigh County Municipal Emergency Response Team, police said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Anyone who has suicidal thoughts or is worried about someone else can contact Lehigh County Crisis Intervention at 610-782-3127 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or 1-800-273-8255. The National Crisis Text Line is 741-741.

