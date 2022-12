NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Despite a second half that saw Niagara (3-4, 0-1 MAAC) shoot 44.4 percent from the field, the Iona (3-2, 1-0 MAAC) lead proved to be too much to overcome as the Gaels came out on top, 78-56, in MAAC men's basketball action Saturday night at the Hynes Center.

