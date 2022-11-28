ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WAAY-TV

3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft

The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Repeat offender jailed after argument leads to stabbing with steak knife

The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel. The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police: Drunk teen caught trying to burglarize pharmacy

The Florence Police Department arrested a Cullman teen who it says was caught trying to burglarize a pharmacy. Officers responded to Walgreens on North Wood Avenue about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and said they found an intoxicated 19-year-old Braden Boner. Police said burglary tools were found in Boner’s backpack, and that...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

19-year-old Cullman man arrested on attempted burglary charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested on Tuesday after Florence Police Department officers responded to an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy. When officers arrived on scene at the Walgreens on North Wood Avenue, they found Braden Boner, 19. Boner was intoxicated at the time of the arrest and was charged for minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County

The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Over 100 gambling machines, $13K seized in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton says 108 illegal gambling machines and over $13,000 were seized after a two-week investigation. Horton says after following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. They found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
DADE COUNTY, GA
