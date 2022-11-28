Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart parking lot shooting captured in Wisconsin: Police
The man wanted in connection with the Sunday shooting at a Huntsville Walmart parking lot that critically injured one person was captured by federal authorities Friday in Wisconsin, police said. Randy Lewis, 43, who was wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from the Sunday shooting at the parking lot of...
Section of Memorial Parkway shut down after wreck
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a motor vehicle accident has left part of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville shut down.
Man wanted in connection with Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting has been located by federal authorities. HPD said Randy Lewis, 43, was located today in Wisconsin by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals […]
Police: 1 person detained after van stolen from business in Huntsville
A person was taken into custody on University Drive in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
WAAY-TV
3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft
The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
WAAY-TV
Crash blocked southbound portion of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
UPDATE: Road is back open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed southbound Memorial Parkway by Lowes at 10050 Memorial Parkway due to vehicle crash. Please use alternate routes.
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Repeat offender jailed after argument leads to stabbing with steak knife
The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel. The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
1 injured after shooting on Indiana Street in Huntsville
One person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Drunk teen caught trying to burglarize pharmacy
The Florence Police Department arrested a Cullman teen who it says was caught trying to burglarize a pharmacy. Officers responded to Walgreens on North Wood Avenue about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and said they found an intoxicated 19-year-old Braden Boner. Police said burglary tools were found in Boner’s backpack, and that...
WAAY-TV
Madison Police ask for help in finding missing woman, nearly one year after her disappearance
It has been almost one year since 34-year-old Susie Bush went missing in Madison. For the first time since her disappearance, the Madison Police Department sat down for an interview with WAAY in hopes the public can help keep the case from going cold. "The amount of time that she's...
WAFF
19-year-old Cullman man arrested on attempted burglary charge
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested on Tuesday after Florence Police Department officers responded to an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy. When officers arrived on scene at the Walgreens on North Wood Avenue, they found Braden Boner, 19. Boner was intoxicated at the time of the arrest and was charged for minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
WAAY-TV
Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County
The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
wbrc.com
Over 100 gambling machines, $13K seized in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton says 108 illegal gambling machines and over $13,000 were seized after a two-week investigation. Horton says after following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. They found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night.
WAFF
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
