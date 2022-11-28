CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman has a calendar packed full of holly and jolly Christmas events throughout the county this weekend and into next week. Thursday, Dec. 1 Senior Night at Sportsman Lake 5:30-8:30 p.m. Seniors 60 and older get in free at the 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display. Friday, Dec. 2 Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting 6-10 p.m. The parade will begin at the Busy Bee Café at 6 p.m. and travel along First Avenue to Depot Park, led by the inaugural Grand Marshal Perry Warren. Following, pictures with Santa Claus will be available along with children’s activities and the...

