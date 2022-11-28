Read full article on original website
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, AlabamaApril KillianFlorence, AL
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Holiday activities honor Cullman’s German heritage
CULLMAN — The city of Cullman offers a different twist on the holiday season and invites everyone to join in paying homage to the city’s German heritage this month. Christmas in Cullman features several events and attractions including the tallest Weihnachtspyramide on display, Christkindlmarkt, German food and popular holiday traditions such as the downtown Christmas parade and ceremonial lighting of a massive tree at the conclusion and more.
Merry Market Promotes Local Holiday Shopping
Christmas lovers in the Shoals will gather for a Merry Market event on Saturday! The market is hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. Christmas lovers in the Shoals will gather for a Merry Market event on Saturday! The market is hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. Fyffe Wins...
Anonymous donor to match all Red Kettle donations in the Shoals on Saturday
An anonymous donor will be matching all donations collected by the Salvation Army of the Shoals on Saturday, December 3.
Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
Christmas Lights: Huston Drive
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Huston Drive in Muscle...
WAAY announces Taylor Kanost as new chief meteorologist
WAAY 31 General Manager Mike Wright announced Thursday the hiring of Taylor Kanost as the station’s chief meteorologist. Recognized by the American Meteorological Society as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Kanost brings more than a decade of experience in severe weather coverage and forecasting of rapidly developing storm systems including tornado outbreaks to North Alabama, a region prone to severe, sudden weather developments.
They need homes for Christmas: Dog adoptions sluggish at Huntsville animal shelter
Huntsville Animal Services Director Karen Sheppard would really like to find some dogs a home for Christmas. If she and her staff aren’t able too, they may have some difficult decisions to make that would make for the bluest of holidays. “It’s been bad,” Sheppard said. “Adoptions have been...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman has a calendar packed full of holly and jolly Christmas events throughout the county this weekend and into next week. Thursday, Dec. 1 Senior Night at Sportsman Lake 5:30-8:30 p.m. Seniors 60 and older get in free at the 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display. Friday, Dec. 2 Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting 6-10 p.m. The parade will begin at the Busy Bee Café at 6 p.m. and travel along First Avenue to Depot Park, led by the inaugural Grand Marshal Perry Warren. Following, pictures with Santa Claus will be available along with children’s activities and the...
Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County
Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation
In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday
The seventh annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
USPS looks to hire multiple positions in 10 North Alabama cities
The positions range from delivery and retail positions located in Huntsville, the Shoals and more.
Huntsville Hospital System has more than 1,000 job openings
The Huntsville Hospital System (HHS) has facilities across North Alabama and is frequently listed as a top employer in Madison County — however, they're now dealing with staffing shortages.
School and business closings and cancellations, November 29, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Nov. 29, 2022 due to the threat of severe weather. Calhoun Community College: Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, all evening classes today, November 29, 2022, will switch to remote learning.
Community Free Dental Clinic has treated an estimated 9,000 Madison County residents since 2013
If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville.
Madison Animal Rescue Foundation in need of new foster homes
MADISON – Madison Animal Rescue Foundation (MARF) is looking for more caring people to open their homes and hearts to foster stray and displaced cats and dogs. MARF works with Madison City Animal Control to rescue strays and rehome surrendered cats and dogs. After Animal Control recovers an animal, they hold the animal in their facilities for a seven day period. If the animal is not claimed after a week, it is turned over to the care of MARF.
Section of Memorial Parkway shut down after wreck
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a motor vehicle accident has left part of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville shut down.
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
