Rogersville, AL

256today.com

Holiday activities honor Cullman’s German heritage

CULLMAN — The city of Cullman offers a different twist on the holiday season and invites everyone to join in paying homage to the city’s German heritage this month. Christmas in Cullman features several events and attractions including the tallest Weihnachtspyramide on display, Christkindlmarkt, German food and popular holiday traditions such as the downtown Christmas parade and ceremonial lighting of a massive tree at the conclusion and more.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Merry Market Promotes Local Holiday Shopping

Christmas lovers in the Shoals will gather for a Merry Market event on Saturday! The market is hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Huston Drive

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Huston Drive in Muscle...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

WAAY announces Taylor Kanost as new chief meteorologist

WAAY 31 General Manager Mike Wright announced Thursday the hiring of Taylor Kanost as the station’s chief meteorologist. Recognized by the American Meteorological Society as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Kanost brings more than a decade of experience in severe weather coverage and forecasting of rapidly developing storm systems including tornado outbreaks to North Alabama, a region prone to severe, sudden weather developments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman has a calendar packed full of holly and jolly Christmas events throughout the county this weekend and into next week.  Thursday, Dec. 1  Senior Night at Sportsman Lake  5:30-8:30 p.m.  Seniors 60 and older get in free at the 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display.  Friday, Dec. 2  Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting  6-10 p.m.  The parade will begin at the Busy Bee Café at 6 p.m. and travel along First Avenue to Depot Park, led by the inaugural Grand Marshal Perry Warren. Following, pictures with Santa Claus will be available along with children’s activities and the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County

Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation

In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday

The seventh annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Animal Rescue Foundation in need of new foster homes

MADISON – Madison Animal Rescue Foundation (MARF) is looking for more caring people to open their homes and hearts to foster stray and displaced cats and dogs. MARF works with Madison City Animal Control to rescue strays and rehome surrendered cats and dogs. After Animal Control recovers an animal, they hold the animal in their facilities for a seven day period. If the animal is not claimed after a week, it is turned over to the care of MARF.
MADISON, AL
