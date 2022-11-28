Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
What the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams means for Alabama
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff
Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
Former Alabama prep star scores on his first NFL offensive snap
Rookie Marcus Jones already had returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown and lined up at cornerback for 75 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots this season. entering Thursday night’s game. Against the Buffalo Bills, Jones played with the New England offense for the first time – and...
College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024
The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Joseph Goodman: For UAB, Trent Dilfer is a risk with huge potential
UAB’s next football coach hasn’t even been introduced or met with his team and the guy already knows how to dominate football up in Tennessee. I’d say that’s a pretty good trick. I’d say that’s a man Gene Bartow would appreciate. Trent Dilfer is...
Mac Jones wants ‘heightened awareness’ (and touchdowns) in red zone
For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
Charles Barkley on Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, and the negative blowback that came with him
Charles Barkley doesn’t know Hugh Freeze, but he’s going to support the new Auburn football coach. Barkley, the former Auburn great and analyst on “NBA on TNT,” has made it clear who he wanted as the next coach. He’s also made his feelings known on the way Auburn treated former coach Bryan Harsin, but the former NBA star is all in on Freeze.
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday
New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 3. The three-hour college pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game between...
NFL Thursday night: Mac Jones boils over in loss to Bills
The Buffalo Bills dominated New England for a 24-10 road victory that had Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sidelines on Thursday night. The Prime Video telecast of the game showed Jones, about to take a seat on the bench after a change of possession, shouting. The former Alabama All-American appeared to yell, “Throw the (expletive) ball,” followed by another sentence with another expletive in the assessment that the quick “game sucks.”
Amari Cooper is one and done on touchdown spikes
During Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Amari Cooper spiked the football after a fourth-down pass with 32 seconds left kept the Browns from losing the game in regulation. But the former Alabama All-American didn’t catch the football for the touchdown. Instead,...
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse ejected, held back by security after shouting expletives at officials
VCU (5-2) had a 54-51 before the technicals. Adam Mazarei took over head coaching duties for the Commodores. Myles Stute made 6 of 9 3-point shots and scored 20 for Vanderbilt (3-4). Mark Heim is a sports reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.
