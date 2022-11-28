Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Hugh Freeze on ESPN’s College GameDay: Auburn must ‘revamp the roster’ to compete for titles
Hugh Freeze didn’t parse words when asked what it will take to get Auburn back in the national championship picture. Making an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning, the Tigers’ new head coach whittled it down to one word: Recruiting. “We’ve got...
How Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze introduced himself to Alabama
Hugh Freeze is a pretty popular person around the Plains this week. That didn’t change at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in front of a captive audience on Thursday night. Between batches of free wings, Auburn’s newest head football coach crashed a networking event hosted by the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
Hugh Freeze adds 2 Liberty assistants to Auburn coaching staff
Hugh Freeze is bringing a pair of on-field assistants with him from Liberty to Auburn. Jeremy Garrett will serve Auburn’s defensive line coach, while Ben Aigamaua will be the Tigers’ tight ends coach, a source confirmed to AL.com. Garrett spent last season in the same role on Freeze’s staff at Liberty, where the Flames led the country in tackles for loss (109), finished third among all FBS teams in sacks (41) and were 34th nationally in run defense, limiting opponents to 3.76 yards per carry. Aigamaua was Liberty’s tight ends coach last season.
Would former Alabama QB commit Drake Maye leave North Carolina? Mack Brown weighs in
North Carolina coach Mack Brown said Friday he does not expect quarterback Drake Maye to leave the Tar Heels this offseason through the transfer portal. “I don’t think Drake will go anywhere because he’s a Carolina family,” Brown said at a news conference before Saturday’s ACC championship game between Clemson and North Carolina.
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
Rewinding Alabama’s 3-0 loss in NCAA soccer semifinal
It’s gameday for the Alabama women’s soccer team as its quest for a historic first national championship hits the final stretch. The Crimson Tide will face UCLA in the College Cup semifinal on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina. The winner will face North Carolina in the championship...
Alabama commit Ryan Williams shines again as Saraland tops Mountain Brook for 6A crown
Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager has seen a lot of good players in his four decades as a football coach. He would put Saraland’s Ryan Williams near the top of that list. The sophomore Alabama commit scored four first-half touchdowns Friday night as Saraland built a 28-10 halftime lead and knocked off Yeager’s Mountain Brook team 38-17 in the Class 6A championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday
New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 3. The three-hour college pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game between...
Auburn loses 4-star 2023 commit as Hugh Freeze staff changeover continues
Adam Hopkins has reopened his recruitment, though Auburn is still in the mix. The Thomas County (Ga.) Central reciever announced he’s exploring his options on Thursday as Auburn’s coaching staff continues to take shape under new head coach Hugh Freeze. Hopkins committed to the Tigers on Sept. 15 and his primary recruiter was Ike Hilliard. Hilliard was among those not retained by Freeze after his appointment on the Plains this week.
Auburn’s Derick Hall accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invitation
Derick Hall on Friday became the third Auburn player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hall joins teammates Eku Leota (also an edge rusher) and Owen Pappoe (an inside linebacker) as confirmed for the Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
This week in HS Sports: Looking back on the 2022 Super 7 football championships
This is an opinion piece. Some initial thoughts as we close the door on the 2022 Super 7 at Auburn and look forward to this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile. Saraland coach Jeff Kelly clearly was tired of finishing second. Prior to Friday’s Class 6A championship game against...
UAB’s Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as offensive coordinator
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer has been on the job for less than a day but already made the first hire for his UAB coaching staff. Dilfer confirmed to AL.com that he has selected Alabama offensive analysts Alex Mortenson, son of ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen, as the next offensive coordinator for the Blazers.
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Perry returns to Auburn for elusive state title
Jimmy Perry walked outside a familiar place with a new feeling. The 64-year-old’s winding football life had taken him from Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian to Auburn, back home and back again to the Plains, eventually settling at St. James in 2012. On Thursday, 159 head coaching victories and one Hall of Fame enshrinement later, Perry was once again in Jordan-Hare Stadium, this time celebrating the one win he’d yet to achieve in Alabama high school athletics by embracing his wife.
Scarbinsky: Who are you, Hugh Freeze? Gus Malzahn 2.0 or the real Saban slayer?
Is this really going to work? Is Hugh Freeze the football equivalent of Gus Malzahn 2.0? Or is he a more recruiting savvy facsimile who is going to succeed at Auburn in a way his friend did not?. The best answer to those questions may be the answer to a...
Alabama hoops returns home for ‘maturity game’ in Coleman Coliseum
The typical ingredients for a letdown game are in place for Alabama hoops this weekend. Just beat the top-ranked team in the country? Check. Long trip back from the West Coast? Check. Mid-major next on the schedule? Check. The Tide showed it can once again hang with the nation’s elite...
Explaining the chaotic style Alabama used to bully its way to NCAA soccer semifinals
It’s been nearly three decades since Nolan Richardson rode his “40 Minutes of Hell” to Arkansas’ 1994 men’s basketball national championship. His Razorbacks disturbed the orderly flow of the sport, slaying blue blood after blue blood before taking the title over Duke in Charlotte. Wes...
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
Alabama soccer’s wild ride ends in NCAA semifinal rout
Just like that, Alabama’s dream ride came to an end. A program a year removed from its first NCAA tournament win, the Crimson Tide’s season ended a game short of a title. UCLA ended the run with a 3-0win over Alabama in the NCAA semifinal. The season ended...
Trent Dilfer hires Reilly Jeffers as UAB tight ends coach
Not even a full day on the job and UAB head coach Trent Dilfer is already assembling his first coaching staff on the Southside. Along with selecting his offensive coordinator earlier today, Dilfer has hired Ohio State offensive assistant Reilly Jeffers as tight ends coach for the Blazers. Jeffers confirmed...
