Auburn, AL

AL.com

How Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze introduced himself to Alabama

Hugh Freeze is a pretty popular person around the Plains this week. That didn’t change at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in front of a captive audience on Thursday night. Between batches of free wings, Auburn’s newest head football coach crashed a networking event hosted by the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze adds 2 Liberty assistants to Auburn coaching staff

Hugh Freeze is bringing a pair of on-field assistants with him from Liberty to Auburn. Jeremy Garrett will serve Auburn’s defensive line coach, while Ben Aigamaua will be the Tigers’ tight ends coach, a source confirmed to AL.com. Garrett spent last season in the same role on Freeze’s staff at Liberty, where the Flames led the country in tackles for loss (109), finished third among all FBS teams in sacks (41) and were 34th nationally in run defense, limiting opponents to 3.76 yards per carry. Aigamaua was Liberty’s tight ends coach last season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 3-0 loss in NCAA soccer semifinal

It’s gameday for the Alabama women’s soccer team as its quest for a historic first national championship hits the final stretch. The Crimson Tide will face UCLA in the College Cup semifinal on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina. The winner will face North Carolina in the championship...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama commit Ryan Williams shines again as Saraland tops Mountain Brook for 6A crown

Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager has seen a lot of good players in his four decades as a football coach. He would put Saraland’s Ryan Williams near the top of that list. The sophomore Alabama commit scored four first-half touchdowns Friday night as Saraland built a 28-10 halftime lead and knocked off Yeager’s Mountain Brook team 38-17 in the Class 6A championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Auburn loses 4-star 2023 commit as Hugh Freeze staff changeover continues

Adam Hopkins has reopened his recruitment, though Auburn is still in the mix. The Thomas County (Ga.) Central reciever announced he’s exploring his options on Thursday as Auburn’s coaching staff continues to take shape under new head coach Hugh Freeze. Hopkins committed to the Tigers on Sept. 15 and his primary recruiter was Ike Hilliard. Hilliard was among those not retained by Freeze after his appointment on the Plains this week.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Derick Hall accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invitation

Derick Hall on Friday became the third Auburn player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hall joins teammates Eku Leota (also an edge rusher) and Owen Pappoe (an inside linebacker) as confirmed for the Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Perry returns to Auburn for elusive state title

Jimmy Perry walked outside a familiar place with a new feeling. The 64-year-old’s winding football life had taken him from Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian to Auburn, back home and back again to the Plains, eventually settling at St. James in 2012. On Thursday, 159 head coaching victories and one Hall of Fame enshrinement later, Perry was once again in Jordan-Hare Stadium, this time celebrating the one win he’d yet to achieve in Alabama high school athletics by embracing his wife.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Trent Dilfer hires Reilly Jeffers as UAB tight ends coach

Not even a full day on the job and UAB head coach Trent Dilfer is already assembling his first coaching staff on the Southside. Along with selecting his offensive coordinator earlier today, Dilfer has hired Ohio State offensive assistant Reilly Jeffers as tight ends coach for the Blazers. Jeffers confirmed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
