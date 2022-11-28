Read full article on original website
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
What the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams means for Alabama
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
Correction: An AARP poll released last week had Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) leading GOP candidate Herschel Walker by 4 percentage points. Early voting is underway in Georgia in what promises to be an intense week-and-a-half of campaigning between GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker...
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday
New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 3. The three-hour college pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game between...
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
How Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze introduced himself to Alabama
Hugh Freeze is a pretty popular person around the Plains this week. That didn’t change at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in front of a captive audience on Thursday night. Between batches of free wings, Auburn’s newest head football coach crashed a networking event hosted by the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
Goodman: Thank World Games for Trent Dilfer
Trent Dilfer was in Birmingham on Wednesday for the strangest of reasons. UAB introduced the former NFL quarterback as the head football coach of the Blazers. Shocking? That’s putting it gently. What in the world?. To be more accurate, what in The World Games? Crazy but true: Dilfer is...
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
