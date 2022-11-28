ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Weirdest Home In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New neighborhoods are springing up in America every year, but very few homes break away from the status quo. There are houses that are replicas of iconic landmarks , tucked away in caves, or simply stand out with their wacky designs.

Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story. The website states, "These unique places might be a tough sell, but they represent the blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick). Here are some of the most, er, unique homes from coast to coast."

Florida's weirdest house is the Cape Romano Dome House !

"When it was built in 1980, this six-dome home sat firmly on solid ground. But Mother Nature had other ideas for the unique structure, and 'waterfront' quickly took on an entirely different meaning," writers say. "The home was deemed uninhabitable in 2007, according to the Naples Daily News, and two of the domes are now submerged."

Unfortunately, you won't be able to see this relic in person anymore. Hurricane Ian wiped out the tourist destination in late September, according to NBC 2 .

If you're curious about more unique houses in the country, check out the full list on Cheapism 's website .

