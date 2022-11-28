This Is Wisconsin's Best Christmas Light Display

Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season ? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Wisconsin is the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights held at Menominee Park.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"With half a million lights, carriage rides, and Santa's workshop, the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is one of the hottest tickets in town. Even better, the event donates to the Salvation Army and other nonprofit organizations that support local families in need. The Menominee Park celebration runs from the day after Thanksgiving until December 31.

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .