Read full article on original website
Related
protos.com
BlockFi blames FTX for bankruptcy but lets bitcoin mining debt slide
Crypto lender BlockFi is blaming its recent bankruptcy on now-infamous Bahama’s-based exchange FTX, citing an unpaid and uncollateralized debt of $275 million. However, despite the money owed from Sam Bankman-Fried’s imploding empire, BlockFi also lists more than $1 billion in additional uncollateralized debt to other borrowers and massive amounts of supposedly collateralized debt.
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
protos.com
European Central Bank says crypto is dead, but is it?
The European Central Bank (ECB) has released its strongest bearish statement on crypto to date. In a blog post on its website, the bank chastises the EU Commission for legitimizing the industry with new regulations and predicts the death of bitcoin. Protos has previously reported that, when it comes to...
protos.com
Bitcoin IRA deposits at Genesis could leave retirees broke
Genesis Trading is struggling to raise new capital and warned of a possible restructuring in the wake of the FTX bankruptcy. It has frozen retirement funds held by Bitcoin IRA customers. Genesis recently had $175 million worth of its assets frozen on FTX. Its parent company, Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency...
protos.com
Honey, where’s the bitcoin? Divorce lawyers hunt for hidden crypto
Crypto has long been popular with criminals looking to hide, launder, or move their ill-gotten gains. But now disgruntled spouses facing divorce are adopting the same tactics as ganglords and cartels and using assets like bitcoin to keep their money out of the hands of their erstwhile partners. As a...
protos.com
South Korea adds Terraform Labs’ Daniel Shin to wish list
South Korean prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin, alleging he illegally profited before the collapse of its cryptocurrency luna and stablecoin terraUSD in May. Warrants were also made for three other Terraform Labs investors and four engineers, Yonhap News reports. South Korea has led...
protos.com
Here’s how staking protocol Ankr got robbed in DeFi free-for-all
A compromised private key has led to an ‘infinite mint’ exploit targeting Ankr, with the fallout causing amplified collateral damage to stablecoin project Helio Money. Ankr provides liquid staking services on Binance’s BNB blockchain, among others. Users can deposit BNB which is locked up to secure the chain under the Proof of Stake model, receiving a deposit token in return.
Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend protests across the country by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions that are now entering their fourth year, even as the rest of the world has opened up. The southern technological manufacturing center of Shenzhen said Saturday that commuters no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to use public transport or when entering pharmacies, parks and tourist attractions. Meanwhile, the capital Beijing said Friday that negative test results are also no longer required for public transport from Monday. However, a negative result obtained within the past 48 hours is still required to enter venues like shopping malls, which have gradually reopened with many restaurants and eateries providing takeout services.
Comments / 0