1011now.com
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
WOWT
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested four men during their investigation into Wednesday night’s shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Omaha. Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night that they had arrested Kash Davis, 19; Jarrious Hill, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities seek public’s help in child-enticement case
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a vehicle they think might be involved in attempts to entice children in two communities north of Fremont. After reports of similar incidents in Nickerson and Uehling, the Sheriff’s Office issued a release asking for...
WOWT
BREAKING: OPD investigating 15-year-old's homicide arrest 4 men
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
WOWT
Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody following a standoff with Beatrice Police and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis that had barricaded himself in his home near 17th and Grant Streets.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted murder
Top 3 at 3: Local 6 News headlines on Dec. 2, 2022. Officer-involved shooting in western Nebraska. Jim Pillen exits the Board of Regents. The south beltway project ahead of schedule. Omaha volunteers prep food donations for Ukraine. Updated: 4 hours ago. Medical staffing company employees helped Heartland Kids Against...
Omaha man gets four months for leaving noose for Black coworker to find
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
UPDATE: Police locate missing man with developmental disabilities
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says that they have located the missing 46-year-old man in Gretna.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
News Channel Nebraska
'Rip off' alleged after storm
PLATTSMOUTH - A Cass County case alleges that a Beaver Lake resident was ripped off by a contractor paid a deposit to make home repairs after a storm. The home owner told investigators the home was damaged in a December storm and he signed a contract with Midwest Restorations out of Omaha in January for repairs.
klin.com
Business Owner Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
Lincoln Police arrested the owner of the Victory Auto repair shop near 14th and Cornhusker Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters and the possession of stolen vehicle parts. “During the service of the warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business,”...
kfornow.com
Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
UPDATE: LPD incident report in Coach Joseph arrest lists alleged offense
According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
