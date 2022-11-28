ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season

Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut

Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut. "Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Foodshare approves $500K for emergency food purchases

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Foodshare, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, announced that it has authorized emergency funds of $500,000 for food purchases through the end of 2022. “This not an action we take lightly,” said President and CEO, Jason Jakubowski. “We don’t dip into our reserves to purchase food unless we absolutely […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. sees spike in pediatric and adult flu cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cases of the flu are starting to spike in both adult and pediatric patients across the state. “The flu can be dangerous for anybody who gets it the very young and the very old,” explains Dr. Leslie Sude, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics. Flu cases detected through tests at various […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE

