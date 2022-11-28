Read full article on original website
Related
Toy Closet Program distributed 200K toys to children in Connecticut hospitals this year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A hospital stay can be scary for a child. But one local program hopes to make that memory a little better. “This is a toy, so that the child, when they leave, will have a smile, and they’ll think about the toy and not maybe think about what happened when […]
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season
Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
Eyewitness News
2 arrested for attempting to scam Starbucks in 3 states with stolen credit card
NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two men are accused of trying to purchase and fraudulently return items to Starbucks locations in three states, including in Connecticut. Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway , NY, and Dante Shirfield Isaac, 31, of Hartford, face a list of charges, according to East Lyme police.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut. "Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on...
Connecticut Foodshare approves $500K for emergency food purchases
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Foodshare, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, announced that it has authorized emergency funds of $500,000 for food purchases through the end of 2022. “This not an action we take lightly,” said President and CEO, Jason Jakubowski. “We don’t dip into our reserves to purchase food unless we absolutely […]
Food insecurity concerns rise as free school lunches end this week
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Major changes coming to school districts across Connecticut. Thursday marks the end of universal free lunches at many Connecticut school districts. Federal COVID relief funds—in place since 2020—that have been covering free lunches at schools are set to expire on Dec. 1. “Many...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
Conn. sees spike in pediatric and adult flu cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cases of the flu are starting to spike in both adult and pediatric patients across the state. “The flu can be dangerous for anybody who gets it the very young and the very old,” explains Dr. Leslie Sude, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics. Flu cases detected through tests at various […]
United Way 211 helps thousands of callers in Connecticut each year find housing, food
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The United Way assists hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents each year with its 211 helpline, helping them through obstacles like COVID-19, inflation, and other challenges, that may leave us needing help. “We responded to more than three million inquires for assistance last year and...
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
Police nab suspected ‘Route 91 Bandit’ in Conn. robbery
30-year-old Taylor Dziczek was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with bank robbery.
CT’s Most Popular Slang Word Has Ruined the Lives of Countless Women
"Karen" is no longer a name, it's part of the American lexicon. Calling an angry, obnoxious, pushy, racist, middle-aged white woman "a Karen" is also the most popular slang word/phrase in the State of CT, according to QuillBot. The grammar app conducted a study where they analyzed Google data to...
branfordseven.com
Most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Comments / 0