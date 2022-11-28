ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Dana Wharf Whale Report: Fin Whales Feed Off the Coast

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

How might OC beaches change as control transfers from county to city?

Even in the winter, beaches are a big draw in SoCal. However, it’s not always clear who’s in charge of them. In south Orange County, the City of Laguna Beach is poised to take control of several local beaches. The city will soon be responsible for maintenance, development, and lifeguard operations, which are predicted to collectively cost $2.25 million annually. In exchange, the county says it will pay Laguna Beach $22 million, and give it all the revenue from parking and concessions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy