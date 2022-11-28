ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Francis Howell rides unbeaten season to first state championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Francis Howell Vikings complete an undefeated season with their first football state championship in school history. Francis Howell cruised to a 49-27 title-clinching victory over the Fort Osage Indians (Independence, Mo.) on Friday night to earn the Missouri Class 5 State Championship. The Vikings set...
