Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent. Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during...
Yardbarker
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
Yardbarker
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Adebayo, Herro lead Heat over Celtics after Brown forces OT
BOSTON — Bam Adebayo scored 28 points, Tyler Herro had 26 and the Miami Heat completed a split of two games in Boston, beating the Celtics 120-116 on Friday night after Jaylen Brown banked in a long 3-pointer to force overtime. Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
Yardbarker
The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record
No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Addition Of Malcolm Brogdon Is Perhaps Proof The Miami Heat Needed Better Offseason
Life is good for Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. He's playing on the league's best team and comfortable in his role as the top reserve. “This is a treat for any NBA player," Brogdon told reporters earlier this week. Whether you ask Marcus Smart, [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, anybody, it’s a treat to play on a team like this.”
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders reportedly will leave Jackson State for Power 5 job
Deion Sanders is set to leave Jackson State for a Power 5 job following the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to a report. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Sanders and some of his associates have already started representing Colorado in recruiting. Thamel says that a Jackson State staff...
Everything You Need To Know Ahead of LSU vs. Georgia
With the SEC Championship just hours away, here's a final injury report, keys to victory, players to watch and more.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Make A Surprising Roster Change
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure themselves out and that means they aren’t done tweaking the roster, changing the rotation, and making alterations as the season goes on. Head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t have it easy, even with guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
