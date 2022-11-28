ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team

Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox

The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury

The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record

No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders reportedly will leave Jackson State for Power 5 job

Deion Sanders is set to leave Jackson State for a Power 5 job following the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to a report. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Sanders and some of his associates have already started representing Colorado in recruiting. Thamel says that a Jackson State staff...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Lakers Make A Surprising Roster Change

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure themselves out and that means they aren’t done tweaking the roster, changing the rotation, and making alterations as the season goes on. Head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t have it easy, even with guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard

With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy