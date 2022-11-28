This Is Ohio's Best Christmas Light Display

Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display , this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Ohio is the Legendary Light Display at Clifton Mill.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"At Ohio's famed Clifton Mill, nearly four million lights illuminate the building, the gorge, the bridges, and nearby trees, but the real highlight is a 100-foot "waterfall" of twinkling lights. After experiencing the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, peek inside Santa's Workshop, where you might find the big guy checking his list."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .