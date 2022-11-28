ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is California's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of California is the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights in Dana Point.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"When you're on the water, it doesn't get any better than a boat parade of lights. And these Southern California boat — or, let's be real, yacht — Christmas light displays are pretty exceptional. The Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights is a Southern California tradition where you're in for a treat, with boats showing off their best holiday decorations, Christmas-themed photo-opts, visits from Santa, and a slew of impressive installations like the "Merry Kiss Me" arch and the giant whale sculpture (in Dana Point). Nearby, the King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade in Redondo Beach is another family-friendly favorite, and the best views can be seen from around King Harbor, in the former Moonstone Park and Mole B areas, but not from the pier."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

