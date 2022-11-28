Streaming movies and TV shows in 4K has been a growing desire for cord-cutters, and Hulu has been on the forefront of offering 4K content. If you're a serious movie buff, but haven't taken the plunge into high-quality 4K resolution content yet, you're probably looking at various streaming services to find out what they can offer you. Hulu, one of the major players in the streaming game, could be expected to offer content in 4K. It does, but not as much as you might think, and only on some devices. And Hulu doesn't offer 4K via its Hulu + Live TV service at all.

