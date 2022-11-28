Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: what to expect
The upcoming Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be one of the best compact phones of 2023, but if it wants to claim the number one spot it needs to offer a bit more than the already excellent and very affordable Pixel 7. So what is that special sauce that...
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity. Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all...
Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset. Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain,...
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is hands down one of the best phones of 2022 but its price is too steep for most people. A new Amazon deal has knocked a record $335 off the price of the 256GB model and it's flying off the digital shelves fast. The S22...
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Pixel 7 line starts receiving the free VPN feature promised by Google
Back when Google held its "Made by Google" event during which it revealed the features for the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the company announced that its 2022 phones would be receiving a free VPN through the Google One app. A VPN is a "Virtual Private Network" that disguises your identity when online and also encrypts your internet data. This makes it harder for attackers to steal your personal data and track your online location. It also gives you protection when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Vote now: Does your phone battery drain faster in the Winter?
And here we are on the sensitive topic of phones and battery life. We've touched on this from many different angles, but the fact of the matter remains the same: batteries are failing us. Now, that may sound a bit radical, but lithium-ion technology is half a century old. Companies...
Oppo's Find N2 Flip will compete with Samsung's foldables worldwide
At this point, it is hardly a secret that Samsung has a firm grasp over the foldable market. With its staggering market share, the Korean tech giant is by far the biggest player in the segment worldwide. One of the biggest reasons why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy...
Stadia hardware refunds to start rolling out in the next two weeks
On September 30th, Google officially announced the end of Stadia, - a years-long experiment in cloud gaming. Now, as sad as we might be, this was a long time coming, as many factors pointed toward Stadia's eventual demise. From the cancellation of Google's own game studio venture to high-level executives leaving the project, it all went sideways for Stadia.
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Apple is known for selling overpowered tablets with a huge library of apps that will serve you well for years to come and if you want one that will put most laptops to shame, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale. Apple took the industry by storm when it...
Here is a banger of a deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Update: They say that opportunity doesn't knock twice but that isn't always true. Case in point: even though Best Buy's Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal has expired, Amazon is also offering the same discount, so you still have time to grab 29 percent off these great hearables. The original...
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You know that "clearance" sale Best Buy was running a few days ago for unlocked Pixel 6 Pro units with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM? If you found it difficult to justify a $700 purchase of a somewhat divisive phone released in 2021, you might be interested in picking up a 128 gig storage variant (with the same towering memory count) at $584.99 right now.
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
The Mi 13 smartphones are to be the latest in the competitive and capable flagship series, manufactured by Xiaomi. After they had their renders leaked last month, Xiaomi went ahead and announced a launch event, scheduled for December 1. However, instead of bringing you the latest news from the event...
Google takes a shot at Apple for not supporting RCS while sending out encryption for group messages
When two Google Messages users are chatting one-on-one, the messages sent back and forth are encrypted end-to-end. So if the CEO of Coca-Cola wants to exchange secret formulas with the CEO of Kentucky Fried Chicken, both can relax knowing that outside of each other no one will know the secret formulas they are exchanging (remember, this is an hypothetical example).
Google adds Speaker labels to transcripts made by the highly-regarded Recorder app for Pixels
Google has pushed out an update that improves the highly regarded Recorder app for its Pixel handsets. Originally launched with the Pixel 4, Google ended up offering it on all older Pixel models. The real-time transcription app will record audio and transcribe it which is great for corporate meetings, lectures in the classroom, and more. With transcription search and on-device processing, this is an app that truly comes in handy. If it didn't come on your phone by default, download it here, from the Play Store.
By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure
According to a dispatch from SamMobile, Samsung is working on a way to make using a fingerprint scanner more secure. One improvement that Sammy is reportedly looking into would replace the use of a small scanner to read a single fingerprint with a larger one that could scan multiple fingers at the same time. Dieter May, the CEO of France's ISORG, a company that makes fingerprint sensors for smartphones, recently said in an interview that Samsung could have this technology available soon for its OLED displays.
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
Google Wallet to roll out ID and Driver's License support in selected states
Google's quest to transform Wallet into a one-app solution for personal identification is moving another step forward, according to the guys at XDA. The company released a revamped version of the service back in May, but the ID and driver's license features were missing, and support was believed to come later this year.
Freshly leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro surface revealing new design
Motorola is gearing up to release its next flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which we recently got to know a little about thanks to an FCC certification. Besides some information on the phone’s specifications, though, there wasn’t much about its design up to this point. Thanks...
