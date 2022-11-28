There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...

