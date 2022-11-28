Read full article on original website
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70David HeitzDenver, CO
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental healthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summitMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys
There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
This Is Colorado's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Popular Meow Wolf offering 'adults-only' experiences, including 'winter ball'
With the end of 2022 closing in fast, "beer nerds, wine snobs, and booze hounds of Earth" will have two more chances to experience an 'adults-only' event at Denver's Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit before the new year. Discover "otherworldly programming" at the alien-themed 'Convergence Station' exhibit in a 21-plus...
Builder
HGTV Dream Home 2023 Complements the Rocky Mountains with Modern, Rugged Design
HGTV has unveiled the newly built HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, Colorado. Built by Mountain Plain Homes, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,360-square-foot home is nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Designed by architecture firm Western Design Group, the home is immersed in the outdoor lifestyle of Morrison with...
highlandsranchherald.net
Sweetgreen opens fourth Colorado location in Highlands Ranch
The popular fast-casual and veggie-focused chain sweetgreen is celebrating the opening of its first Douglas County location in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 2 by partnering with a local nonprofit that feeds students. For every meal sold on sweetgreen’s opening day, the company will donate a meal to the Backpack Society,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
How a coat and loud voice could save you from a mountain lion
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder issued a warning to residents about mountain lions. Officials said the lions increase their activity in the winter. If it’s colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. “They can increase activity in the winter time, mostly because […]
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
Sources: Colorado Buffaloes offering $5 million deal to Deion Sanders
FOX31 has learned that the University of Colorado has offered Deion Sanders a salary of more than $5 million per year to be the next Buffs head coach.
Denver case featured on ‘Murder Under the Friday Night Lights’
The murder of former Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams will be featured in an episode of "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights" on Wednesday night
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
I was raised in Denver. Here are 10 things tourists should know before they visit the Mile High City.
Tourists flock to Colorado's capital for adventures in the Rocky Mountains, but many forget to hydrate, pace their drinking, and pack layers.
Peek Inside This Denver Bungalow with the Sweetest Backyard
I love a bungalow. From the petite front porch to the perfect proportions, it just feels like the idyllic home. And this Denver bungalow is no exception. Up the front steps through the modern glass-and-wood front door, you enter into the living room. There, hardwood floors and pale gray walls create a neutral foundation for a pair of bright lemon yellow accent walls. One surrounds the fireplace, while the other encompasses a built-in cushioned window seat. Imagine curling up with a book, looking through the French windows at the snowfall? Suddenly, I love winter.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
Want to hang out with a sloth in Colorado? Here's your chance
Denver Zoo is offering the unique opportunity to hang out with a sloth, but be warned – spaces are very limited and spots will go fast. According to Denver Zoo, their 'Up-Close Look: Sloth' experience includes exclusive interactions with zoo experts and the ability to see the unique Linnaeus's two-toed sloth species "behind-the-scenes." While guests won't get to have direct contact with the animal, this experience is about as close as it gets.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
