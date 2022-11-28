Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brake Like a Boss - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 4
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking. Braking is learned by all but only mastered by a few. Join Ben as he explains...
Pinkbike.com
Find Your Good: Donate to Bahati Foundation
We need your help! The Bahati Foundation provides inner-city youth access to cycling, with resources and support to foster success on and off the bike. This holiday season please consider supporting them by funding new cycling helmets for 60 children. Every $40 donated to the Bahati Foundation puts a new Giant helmet on a young rider’s head to ensure they can enjoy biking safely.
Pinkbike.com
Video: A Love Letter to Autumn in 'August Falls'
Last winter, I went through a pretty serious bike withdrawal. There's something to be said about not being able to do the thing you want to do that just makes you really want to do the thing. This also happens to be the state of mind where I'm the most inspired and creative. So, I started thinking about all the videos I wanted to make over the next year. No matter what I did, I kept coming back to a really straightforward concept: two friends, ripping a trail at sunset, filmed predominantly with a cable cam, set to a throwback tune that would get people stoked to ride their bikes.
Pinkbike.com
Review: BikeYoke's Sagma Saddles Now Have Carbon Rails
Elastomers seem to be having a comeback in an effort to tame vibrations throughout off-road bicycles. The small rubber bumpers made their most notable appearance in RockShox's 2023 forks and O-Chain’s Active Spider that reduces chain feedback. So, it would seem logical to integrate a cushioning system into a saddle.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 154 - What Are Your MTB Priorities?
Aside from needing to have anywhere between a bit and a lot of fun, of course, what are you hoping to get out of your rides? I'm sure our personal pie charts all include different-sized slices of fitness, fun, progression, nature, and so on, but which is the priority for you? I'm willing to bet that your pie and wherever you live had a big effect on your bike choice, but there are countless horses for the same courses, many of which offer drastically different kinds of performance to match whatever you prioritize.
Pinkbike.com
Trail Tool Review: Silky Gomboy vs Corona RazorTooth Folding Handsaw
Nothing gets me more stoked than finding cheap products that work just as well as the expensive stuff. But I guess it's all relative. When we're talking about saving, like, twenty bucks, I say splurge. If you can feel, or even just perceive a difference, surely you can justify shelling out one extra Andrew Jackson over the lifetime of your new jacket or seatpost or helmet. Oddly enough, though, I don’t really apply that logic to anything else I buy. My cookware is basic, my power drill doesn’t have a hammer function, and my wiper blades will be just fine until my next oil change, thank you very much. Maybe that’s why I do most of my light-duty trail cutting with a cheap hardware-store folding saw instead of something fancy from—who else—Silky Saws.
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Sram GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The day in, day out Eagle ecosystem hero is now available with AXS. The GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit is your entry point into wireless drivetrain simplicity. Compatible with any of our Eagle ecosystem cassettes and crank arms, the upgrade kit allows you to experience AXS without needing to buy an entire groupset provided you already are using Eagle products. No matter if you are looking to upgrade your ride, or looking for great value replacement parts, look no further than the GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit.
Pinkbike.com
Further Reading: F1 Data, Ski Town Challenges, & Neil Armstrong's Search for Gold Tablets
Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.
Pinkbike.com
Canfield Bikes Announces New Colors & Builds for Tilt and Lithium Models
PRESS RELEASE - Canfield Bikes. Canfield Bikes, high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer, today announces new colors and build options for the Tilt and Lithium, our popular 29-inch mountain bikes built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system. The Tilt, a mid-travel trail bike featuring 138 millimeters of rear-wheel travel...
Pinkbike.com
Old Gold: 2015 Camelbak Skyline 10R
Many many Christmases ago, I made the mistake of gifting my mom a new purse. Given how tattered hers had become, this seemed like it would be my biggest slam dunk since 1986’s macaroni-on-construction-paper family portrait. But even though I was only 9 years old when I picked out that $15 handbag at TJ Maxx, I was keen enough to notice how labored her gratitude was when I presented it. She did give an honest go at making it work, but within a few days, she was back to her old faded blue L.L. Bean. Thankfully, this was also the Christmas I got a Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive to our UK nerds), so I was too busy for it to bother me much.
Pinkbike.com
First Look: Orbea's 2023 Rise eMTB Gets Even Lighter
It's been two years since Orbea launched their Rise Carbon ebike, one of the lightest eMTBs on the market. Since then they launched an aluminum version, the Rise Hydro, which offered a bigger battery and a lower cost while still maintaining a respectable weight. Now it's time to update the...
Pinkbike.com
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
Whether you’re an enduro racer tackling all-day events or a freerider blasting huge bike park jumps, riders are asking a lot from their long-travel bikes these days. Giant have delivered a new Reign that caters to aggressive riding with highlights including in-frame storage and a three-position flip-chip that allows it to accept a 27.5" rear wheel.
Comments / 0