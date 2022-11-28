Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown, South Whitehall to light Christmas trees this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night. In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Christmas chaos in the backyard
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we learn that not everyone is a dog person. A few others aren't too impressed with the holiday decor. But first, it seems like we'll never be able to move past the election chaos in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
WFMZ-TV Online
Quakertown celebrates Christmas tree lighting
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Christmas spirit is burning bright in Quakertown Friday night. The borough held its tree lighting festival at Triangle Park. The festival included lots of activities for families, including live music, train rides, vendors, and much more.
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bars, restaurants in Lehigh Valley opening their doors early to soccer fans Saturday as US gears up to play The Netherlands
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "We got the World Cup. It's a big deal," said Michael Dweck, Manager of P.J. Whelihan's in Bethlehem. Most of us forgot to book our ticket to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That's why we're letting you know where you can watch games right here in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas movie made by Northampton native and her husband hitting big screen again at Roxy Theatre
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton native Jenn Gotzon grew up going to the Roxy Theatre. It's where the love story between she and her husband, Jim Chandler, will come alive on the big screen, for the second year in a row. "We created this story based on my real life. It's...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights
Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit. Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer wants to turn Lehigh County property into sober living facility, but idea faces pushback
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Controversy is brewing over a proposed development in Lehigh County. The property on the 3500 block of Broadway has sat empty since 2014, but developer Eric Moyer said he has a plan to make the building useful again. He wants to turn it into a sober living facility.
abc27.com
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
WFMZ-TV Online
English bulldog and chihuahua are seeking their forever home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur. Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart. Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina...
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
You Could Be On The Today Show at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Thursday
Here's some exciting news. One of my favorite places to visit during the holidays (all year long, actually) is going to be featured on national TV tomorrow morning, bright and early, according to social media reports. It's Peddler's Village in Lahaska. The Village announced that TV crews from NBC TV's...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
WFMZ-TV Online
Clear the Shelter event at the Animal Rescue League
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Tis the season to bring holiday hope to homeless pets. The Animal Rescue League is teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation for an empty the shelters event. It runs from December 5th to the 11th. Adoption fees for all dogs and cats, six months and older, will...
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas, featuring visits from the Belsnickel at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole...
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
Comments / 0