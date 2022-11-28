ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown, South Whitehall to light Christmas trees this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night. In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Christmas chaos in the backyard

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we learn that not everyone is a dog person. A few others aren't too impressed with the holiday decor. But first, it seems like we'll never be able to move past the election chaos in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Quakertown celebrates Christmas tree lighting

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Christmas spirit is burning bright in Quakertown Friday night. The borough held its tree lighting festival at Triangle Park. The festival included lots of activities for families, including live music, train rides, vendors, and much more.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

English bulldog and chihuahua are seeking their forever home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur. Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart. Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Clear the Shelter event at the Animal Rescue League

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Tis the season to bring holiday hope to homeless pets. The Animal Rescue League is teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation for an empty the shelters event. It runs from December 5th to the 11th. Adoption fees for all dogs and cats, six months and older, will...
BIRDSBORO, PA

