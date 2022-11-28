As Supply Chain Fundamentals Shift, Hughes Marino Navigates Clients Through Red-Hot Warehouse Market

Read full article on original website
Tellworks: The Specialization Boost
Excellence in customer collaboration and customization is making Tellworks a national leader in 3PL services. When it comes to supply chain excellence, Tellworks Logistics has an impressive story to tell. Founded in 2005, the 3PL innovator initially focused on reverse logistics in the telecom space, and soon thereafter added complementary forward logistics capabilities to provide more comprehensive inventory control and visibility throughout the supply chain. While the company set out to provide excellent customer service from the very beginning, the shift enabled them to expand their services and market reach considerably.
Schuler North America: Forming the Future
We recently interviewed Bernhard Barth, CFO & Treasurer of Schuler North America, to learn how Schuler leverages cutting-edge, Industry 4.0 technologies to help its customers drive revenue growth. Schuler North America, headquartered in Canton, Mich., is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH. Schuler is a world-leading systems supplier...
Noodle the ‘Bones No Bones’ Prediction Dog Dies, Owner Announces
Noodle, an elderly dog that found a huge following on TikTok for predicting whether it would be a “bones” or “no bones” day, died Friday evening, his owner announced. Jonathan Graziano, the owner of Noodle, shared the news through TikTok, along with a tribute to his beloved pug. “I’m so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday. He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult,” Graziano said. “It’s a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive. Although this is very sad, I wanted to let...
Rusken Packaging: Thinking Out of the Box
When the pandemic threw the packaging industry into unchartered territory, Rusken Packaging leaned into its lessons, with great results. Quickfire changes in consumer buying habits as the pandemic took hold presented tremendous growth opportunities for one of the most essential industries: packaging, particularly in the corrugated box sector, which is still growing by 30 to 40% year over year. With head-spinning growth came a series of unprecedented industry price increases, four in an 18-month span, posing administrative and technological challenges. To top it off, a dearth of talent sparked a fierce competition for fresh minds.
A List of Web Sources to Help With Your Ruby Programming Assignment
Ruby is a relatively new computer language, having only been around since 1995. Ruby aims to make programming more logical and practical. You may experience difficulties completing assignments if you are just starting to learn this language. Getting programming assignment help from specialised services like Geeksprogramming is one solution. There, Ruby specialists assist you in completing the process more quickly and effectively.
Goodwill: America’s Neighbor
Goodwill delivers for communities in stores and online. “Goodwill is not just retail stores. We're not just the place you go when you believe in sustainability and don't want to buy new clothes. We're much more than that. Our network provides people with opportunities to empower themselves through learning and the power of work.” That’s how Ceri Danheux, Goodwill’s Chief Information and Technology Officer describes the life-changing mission of one of the country’s most beloved social services organizations.
Downhole Chemical Solutions: Slick Moves
Leveraging the brightest minds in engineering and chemistry has vaulted Downhole Chemical Solutions to lead a highly specific slice of the energy industry. Co-founded in 2015 by Wayne Cutrer, Downhole Chemical Solutions (DCS) is the premier provider of dry polymer services to the oil and gas space. The firm employs about 140 people who serve fracing operations in New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.
Premium Vintage
Secondhand luxury sales growing faster than purchases of new items. Most of us like nice things. Not all of us can afford them. Pandemic-related supply chain issues and inflation have made it more difficult for many people to get their hands on the new designer items they love so well. Instead, they’ve turned to secondhand luxury, buying previously owned clothes, bags, and accessories that deliver the real thing for less. Millennials and Gen-Z are leading the charge, with a combination of concern for the environment and budget constraints driving them. They have some major brands joining the trend.
Luxury spending has surged post-pandemic
People don’t trot out the acronym YOLO anywhere near as much as they did a decade ago. But that approach to life, that you only get one so you might as well make the most of it, has been quite prevalent in the wake of the COVID pandemic. When life was lived mostly in isolation, people bought goods online since there was nowhere to go. We stocked up on things like outdoor furniture as we adjusted to new lifestyles. Then, when vaccines were widely available, and life got closer to the normal we all remember, we told ourselves we deserved a little treat. The result was a boom in luxury spending. High-end brands saw sales records smashed despite, or perhaps aided by, inflation. The question is how long it will last. Customer expectations are different now, and the brands that meet them will win loyalty. Others may see their boom go bust.
Dishing About The Future
DISH Network is on a mission to change the way the world communicates. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) the renowned pioneer in affordable satellite television services, continues its mission as a disruptive force in the telecom marketplace with an audacious plan, entering the wireless market as a nationwide provider of wireless services by developing the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the country. Since 1980 DISH has brought their award-winning technology to millions of customers.
