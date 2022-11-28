Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Related
SFGate
Contra Costa Boulevard Reopened Saturday Morning Following Police Activity
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) 'A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Hill reopened early Saturday morning following police activity there. A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said early Saturday that Contra Costa Boulevard has reopened to traffic. It was closed at Ellinwood Drive,. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
NBC Bay Area
Storm Floods Streets, Downs Trees in San Francisco
The storm contributed to some problems in San Francisco Thursday. A large ficus tree fell down on overhead Muni lines on Mission Street near 11th Street and there was some local street flooding as well. The street was blocked for most of the day. The first tree fell, crews responded...
Bay Area's 1st major winter storm packs punch causing flooding, numerous accidents and backups
From the closure of a North Bay high school to flooded roadways, the Bay Area's first major winter storm wreaked havoc across the region Thursday morning.
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow arrives this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... Temperatures running warmer this morning and not observing. widespread sub-freezing temperatures, so Freeze Warning has been. cancelled. Temperatures in the low to mid thirties possible until. sunrise this morning, so patchy frost can still form. Continue to. use necessary caution for cold...
KTVU FOX 2
Person seen dangerously clinging to VTA light rail as it speeds along track
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Valley Transportation Authority is investigating an incident where a person appears to be clinging to and riding one of its light rail vehicles while in motion. VTA posted to social media Wednesday that the stunt was an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act." There is video on...
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Prepares for Upcoming Storm
A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to parts of the Bay Area that will spread through the region by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain...
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
Driver killed after collision with Caltrain near Broadway Station in Burlingame, officials say
A bus bridge has been set up between Hayward Park and Millbrae after a deadly accident involving a Caltrain at Broadway Station in Burlingame.
Salesforce may eliminate more downtown San Francisco office space in the future
The company already began eliminating office space over the summer.
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
KTVU FOX 2
40,000 PG&E customers could lose power in storm, utility warns
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 40,000 of its customers across the Bay Area are expected to lose power during Thursday's storm. "Our own in-house meteorology department, it sort of calibrates storm size against customer outages, is predicting in the neighborhood of 40,000 customers affected across the greater Bay Area," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson, said.
Comments / 2