San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
SFGate

Contra Costa Boulevard Reopened Saturday Morning Following Police Activity

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) 'A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Hill reopened early Saturday morning following police activity there. A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said early Saturday that Contra Costa Boulevard has reopened to traffic. It was closed at Ellinwood Drive,. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Floods Streets, Downs Trees in San Francisco

The storm contributed to some problems in San Francisco Thursday. A large ficus tree fell down on overhead Muni lines on Mission Street near 11th Street and there was some local street flooding as well. The street was blocked for most of the day. The first tree fell, crews responded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... Temperatures running warmer this morning and not observing. widespread sub-freezing temperatures, so Freeze Warning has been. cancelled. Temperatures in the low to mid thirties possible until. sunrise this morning, so patchy frost can still form. Continue to. use necessary caution for cold...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Prepares for Upcoming Storm

A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to parts of the Bay Area that will spread through the region by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain...
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

40,000 PG&E customers could lose power in storm, utility warns

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 40,000 of its customers across the Bay Area are expected to lose power during Thursday's storm. "Our own in-house meteorology department, it sort of calibrates storm size against customer outages, is predicting in the neighborhood of 40,000 customers affected across the greater Bay Area," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson, said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

