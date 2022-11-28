Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job
Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL. On his new WWE...
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried to Talk Him Out of Wrestling
Garrett Bischoff had a run in Impact Wrestling in the early 2010s when his father Eric was working at the company, and he recently revealed that his dad tried to talk him out of wrestling. Garrett was came in as a referee for Impact in 2010 as Jackson James, and eventually made his way into storylines under his real name before he took to the ring as an active talent for the company. Speaking with Kerry Morton for an interview on AdFreeShows, Garrett noted that his father wasn’t in favor of his in-ring involvement.
Kevin Owens On What It Meant To Be Part of WarGames, Says Sami Zayn Didn’t ‘Betray’ Him
Kevin Owens was pinned in WarGames at Survivor Series due to the actions of Sami Zayn, but he doesn’t feel like Zayn “betrayed” him during the match. Owens was pinned by Roman Reigns after Zayn gave him a low blow, and Owens talked about the moment as well as what it meant to be part of the first main roster WarGames match for the men on this week’s WWE After the Bell. You can see some highlights below:
Court Bauer On How Much Money WWE Spent On Worms For The Boogeyman
In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), MLW owner Court Bauer revealed how much the WWE once spent on worms for The Boogeyman during his time there. Bauer worked as a writer for WWE before he took over MLW. He said: “There are times when Vince will...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company
Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
OVW Alum Andreas John Ziegler On Calling Dolph Ziggler His ‘Uncle,’ How It Came About
Andreas John Ziegler has joked about Dolph Ziggler being his uncle, and he clarified how the whole thing came about and Ziggler’s reaction to it in a new interview. The independent talent spoke with Solo Wrestling and talked about referring to Ziggler as his uncle and how Ziggler reacted to the whole thing.
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
Top 7 Reversed Title Wins
This edition of the Top 7 is brought to you by a fan submission! As always, you can submit ideas to [email protected], and if I like them they’ll surely be used at some future date or time. Top 7 reversed title wins?. Like I mean the top 7...
Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Wanting to Do Undertaker vs. Nailz, Sgt. Slaugher Transitioning to Backstage Role
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed his role upon returning to the WWF in 1992. Whether or not there was anyone he was excited to work with anyone and Matt Bourne being the perfect guy to play Doink. Below are some highlights. On plans...
Austin Theory Still Thinks He’ll Be The One To Dethrone Roman Reigns
In an interview with Ottawa Citynews, Austin Theory spoke about his momentum in WWE and how he thinks he will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:. On wanting to be a credible threat to Roman Reigns: “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and i think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”
Lacey Evans Comments On Returning To The Ring After Giving Birth To Second Child
In an interview with Brandi Rhodes for the 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Lacey Evans spoke about why her return to WWE was different after she gave birth to her second child. She gave birth in mid-October and started training again six weeks later. She said:...
Robert Roode Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery
Robert Roode has undergone surgery, as he noted in a post to social media. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account to reveal that he underwent neck fusion surgery, as you can see below. Roode wrote:. “Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine...
Dan Severn Recalls Signing With WWE, Vince McMahon Agreeing To Him As a Part-Time Wrestler
Dan Severn had a run in WWE in the late 1990s, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. Severn spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his match tonight at Cincinnati Ohio Wrestling’s Holiday Havoc, and you can check out the highlights below:
Kevin Nash To Join AdFreeShows For WCW Starrcade 1998 Watchalong
AdFreeShows has announced that Kevin Nash will join them next week for a watchalong of WCW Starrcade 1998. The event is the one where Nash defeated Goldberg and ended his undefeated streak, following interference from Scott Hall. Here’s the press release sent to us:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Kevin Nash...
Jimmy Korderas Says MJF & William Regal Segment on AEW Dynamite Was a ‘Masterpiece’
Jimmy Korderas loved the way that the MJF turn on William Regal played out on this week’s AEW Dynamite, calling it a “masterpiece.” The former WWE official released his latest Reffin’ Rant on Friday talking about how much he loved the segment, where MJF nailed Regal with his own brass knuckles and Regal was stretchered out.
Details On Rumored Winner For This Year’s Royal Rumble (Possible Spoilers)
The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE may have an idea of who the winner of the Men’s Rumble match will be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for The Rock to be a part of the show. Not only that, there has been an idea discussed backstage of the former WWE Champion winning the match to headline Wrestlemania. This would set up the long-rumored match between Rock and Roman Reigns.
Eric Young Finished With Impact, Reportedly Returning to WWE
Eric Young is finished up with Impact Wrestling and will be returning to WWE, according to a new report. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw the Violent By Design leader stabbed to death by Deaner, who seemingly took over as the leader of the group as you can see below.
