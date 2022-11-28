Headbangers get ready: Metallica to play two shows in Minneapolis in August, 2024

One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to Minneapolis and they’re bringing a new album with them.

It's going to be a bit of a wait however. Metal giants Metallica will play two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium August 16 and 18, 2024. Here comes the fun part: the band will have totally separate playlists for both shows, and you can buy a two night pass for the shows.

"Only the Mighty Metallica could get away with makin’ us wait a year and a half for 2 HUGE gigs at US Bank Stadium in ‘24, and I’ll count every day till then!," says 104.1 JACK FM afternoon host Remy Maxwell. "Two nights with two different powerhouse bands opening each night, with the much-ballyhooed Pantera “reunion” takin’ part?! Sign me UP!"

Pantera, as big of a band as metal has even seen, is reuniting original singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown with a new guitarist and drummer to replace brothers Vinnie and Darrell Abbott, both of whom are deceased. Ozzy and Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will round out the new Pantera which should be a massive draw in case Metallica needs any help. They'll open night one of the two-night stand in Minneapolis.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster with pre-sale options starting Wednesday. It should be noted, this will not be a repeat of the Taylor Swift fiasco with Ticketmaster. Swift’s tickets were sold through the Verified Fan program which is what lead to long waits and issues for fans.

Initially, you’ll only be able to purchase tickets to the two nights. Expect them to go quickly, and not cheaply. Single-night tickets will be sold separately starting Jan. 20.

In a very limited tour, Metallica will visit only nine U.S. cities but will include stops in Europe, Canada and Mexico over the course of 2023 and 2024.

There are also different opening bands for each show. Night one will be opened by the new Pantera along with Mammoth WVH. Night two by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The band will release their new album, “72 Seasons”, on April 14 and is now streaming a new single "Lux Æterna."

The new album is the first for Metallica since 2016, which is also the last time Metallica played the Twin Cities, also at U.S. Bank Stadium. As for “72 Seasons”, the band says there is some special meaning behind it.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” says front man and guitarist James Hetfield. “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

The album is 12 tracks and 77-minutes and is available for pre-order here .

Despite going on 40+ years in heavy metal, and with band members now entering their 60s, Metallica shows no signs of slowing down with touring or their music. Horns up.