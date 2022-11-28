Read full article on original website
'Star Trek Prodigy' Shows the Voyager Crew Couldn’t Escape a Tragic Fate
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episodes 11-15 The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy develops a new subplot on the show -- Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway’s (Kate Mulgrew) search for Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). While Hologram Janeway mentors the crew of the Protostar, the youthful protagonists are unaware that their mission to join Starfleet is hindering the real Janeway’s hunt for her friend. If we were imagining the crew of the USS Voyager living in the lap of luxury after their exploits in the Delta Quadrant, Star Trek: Prodigy is here to tell us that they are certainly not. And this tracks with how most Star Trek protagonists’ lives have panned out for the worse. After the series finales of our favorite shows, these heroes did not get the happily-ever-afters they fought and sacrificed for. Instead, they end up facing more personal loss, bureaucracy, and disillusionment. All this while, the majority of the Voyager crew’s bleak futures had not been explored. Now that Star Trek: Prodigy is setting the record straight, we almost wish they hadn’t.
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
'The Peripheral': Creator Scott B. Smith on Adapting a Novel to TV Series & Whether We'll Get a Season 2
Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
Dominique Thorne Dishes on Her Solo Series 'Ironheart'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes the chapter on MCU Phase 4 on the big screen. The phase has been all about introducing new characters and the final movie gave us some major contenders for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. One among them is Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who’s effortlessly played MCU newcomer, Dominique Thorne. The character was the central point of conflict between two kingdoms with Talokan hunting her down and Wakanda protecting her. Now her story will continue with her standalone Disney+ series, Ironheart. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thorne tells fans can expect to see a different side of the character.
'Willow' Matures the Franchise Without Needing to Be Dark and Gritty Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow. It's no secret that fantasy TV has taken off in the last few years. Series like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, The Witcher, and Wheel of Time have all tried to capitalize on the Game of Thrones audience since its ending. And many of them have become popular in their own rights. The increased audience for high-fantasy shows has breathed new life into old stories. The new Disney+ show, Willow, is one of them. Willow is Disney's first attempt at bringing in this audience. The story serves as a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, which follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), the Nelwyn farmer turned hero, as he attempts to save the baby Elora Danan, the child of a prophecy who is destined to bring about the downfall of the evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow finds allies in the warrior princess Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer).
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
'His Dark Materials' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fantasy Series
The fate of the multiverse is up in the air as we enter the third and final season of BBC/HBO’s epic fantasy TV series His Dark Materials. This highly anticipated final season, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere on HBO Max on Monday, December 5th. Based on the bestselling...
What James Gunn's 'Kingdom Come' Teaser Could Mean for the DCEU
There has been a lot of excitement over James Gunn and Peter Safran being named the heads of the newly established DC Studios. Since this game-changing news hit the airwaves in October, Gunn hasn’t been too shy about teasing what the next 10 years of the DC Universe would look like under his new regime. This includes teasing characters like Lobo and Mister Terrific. Now the fan-favorite filmmaker has just dropped arguably his juiciest tease of all, and it involves Kingdom Come.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Jon Favreau Wants Every Episode to "Feel Like Christmas"
With the announcement that season 3 of The Mandalorian will be arriving on our screens in just three months' time, on March 1st of next year, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been discussing the wonders of a no-spoiler culture which he feels enrichens the Star Wars spin-off show's success, and the enjoyment for its audiences.
'Shrinking': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Comedy
What Is the Release Date for Shrinking (and How Many Episodes Are There)?. Therapists in movies and television, much like doctors and other medical professionals, are often treated as narrative devices in stories rather than characters with their own thoughts, emotions, and desires. That's because that is exactly how many everyday people see their therapists or psychologists, as patients seek their advice and answers for whatever they may be troubled by. It's easy to forget that, outside their professional lives treating people with complex trauma and mental health issues, these medical professionals are also people too, and even they can have their own opinions and biases that they keep to themselves when treating a patient. This begs two questions that may come to mind to someone seeking therapy - what is this therapist really thinking and what if they said what they're really thinking?
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Breakdown: Indy Is Back One More Time
As part of CCXP, Disney unveiled the first trailer and the official title of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the highly-anticipated final adventure of Harrison Ford as the Fedora-wearing explorer. While the first trailer doesn’t reveal the titular Dial of Destiny, there are nevertheless many clues hidden in plain sight.
Norman Reedus Calls 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' a "Reset"
We know in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon that Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, finds himself in France. We also know the spinoff is connected to the mid-credits scene in The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale, where a scientist watching videos about tests being done on walker variants is shot in an abandoned French lab. What we didn't know is that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will be a bit different from what we're used to.
'Andor' Is the Most Exciting That Star Wars Has Been in Years
It's 2022, and there's a lot of Star Wars that was dropped on us just in the last 12 months alone. Take a look back at December 29, 2021, when The Book of Boba Fett premiered! Since then, we've seen several other projects hit Disney+, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, the recently released animated Tales of the Jedi, and the most highly acclaimed of them all: Andor. This latest television show is a huge change of pace for not only the Disney Star Wars brand so far, but Star Wars in general. It's a total slow burn, residing in the shadowy noir and bureaucratic corners of the typically fun and adventurous galaxy. People everywhere are loving it, all of non-Star Wars fans, new fans, and even older fans who have begun to grow tired of the series.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Sets March Release Date
With the first season of Andor now concluded, fans are likely asking themselves when the next time Star Wars will be gracing their screens. While animated series The Bad Batch is technically the next to come out, hitting Disney+ on January 4, the next live-action project to be released will be the first Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Until now, all fans had to go on was the vague notion that the series would release in 2023, but at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience, series producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and series star Pedro Pascal were on hand to announce that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023.
10 Differences Between Dinsey's 'Pinocchio' and 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Out of the stream of Pinocchio films that have been released this year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is by far the best. Del Toro partnered with Mark Gustafson to bring their vision of Pinocchio to life. The film takes ques from the 1893 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by...
'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Takes Viewers Behind Royal Closed Doors
Netflix has released an emotionally-charged first look at the upcoming documentary series focussed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The initial teaser shows Windsor and Markle sharing personal photographs, which show her crying, and another scene which depicts Markle wiping away her tears.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ International Trailers Reveal Better Mario Voices Than Chris Pratt
Yesterday, Nintendo released the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, revealing how Mario will go from Brooklyn plumber to Mushroom Kingdom hero. There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, including the presence of the extended Kong family, the Rainbow Road, and a warrior version of Princess Peach. However, as much as fans are excited about Super Mario’s theatrical adventure, some of us are still unconvinced that Chris Pratt is the right person to voice the titular character. Fortunately, many dubbing options are available worldwide for those who speak more than one language.
How to Watch 'George and Tammy' Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain gave us a glimpse of her singing abilities in The Eyes of Tammy Faye but she will now get to place her voice front and center alongside that of her costar Michael Shannon in George and Tammy. The limited series follows the tumultuous marriage between country music duo Tammy Wynette and George Jones, featuring their struggles with fame, alcoholism, and alleged abuse. Created by Abe Sylvia, the show is an adaptation of the book entitled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, which was written by the couple's only child Georgette Jones. Given that the series is now about to come out, here is a guide to all the information you need to know to binge and sing along to their memorable hits.
