ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

PARIS — (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday condemned Iran's crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran.

Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution supporting the protesters, by a vote of 149-0. Activists also planned a demonstration Monday outside the Assembly, the lower but most powerful house of parliament in France.

The resolution calls on European governments to step up pressure on Iran to uphold its international promises and to investigate what happened to Amini, who was arrested for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Protests over her death have morphed into the most serious challenge to Iran’s establishment in decades.

The measure strongly condemns what French lawmakers call “the brutal and generalized repression by the security forces ... toward non-violent demonstrators, which constitutes a blatant and unacceptable violation of the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression."

Rights monitors say hundreds have been killed and more than 18,000 people detained since the anti-government protests started in September.

The French resolution also denounces laws and rules restricting the rights of women and minorities in Iran. It calls for the release of seven French citizens detained in Iran, too.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
WHIO Dayton

Biden: Putin defeating Ukraine is 'beyond comprehension'

President Biden said Thursday that he has “no immediate plans” to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but would do so only if Putin was looking to end his ongoing war in Ukraine. "I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if, in fact, there is an interest in...
WHIO Dayton

Washington condemns shooting at Pakistan embassy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The United States has condemned Friday's attack on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan's capital in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded. The attack comes amid rising tensions between the South Asian neighbors over Islamabad's claims...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Just Stop Oil activists lie in Harrods bed as fuel poverty protests sweep UK

Just Stop Oil activists tucked themselves into a Harrods display bed as part of fuel poverty protests sweeping the UK.Footage of so-called “warm up” demonstrations on Saturday also showed security guards confronting protesters lying on sofas inside the shop in Knightsbridge, London.The eco-activists want action over “sky-rocketing” energy bills and were joined by other grassroots movements, including Don’t Pay UK and Fuel Poverty Action.They said they were “rapidly” escorted out of the department store by about 20 security guards.Protests were held across the country, including at the British Museum and Scottish Power’s HQ as part of a national day of...
The Associated Press

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the cap’s European backers would come to rue their decision. “From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil,” Ulyanov tweeted. “Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support anti-market price caps. Wait, very soon the EU will accuse Russia of using oil as a weapon.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk...
WHIO Dayton

Estonia to buy U.S. rocket artillery system in $200M deal

HELSINKI — (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. A deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
WHIO Dayton

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Not-so-crumby: Baguette added to U.N. cultural heritage list

PARIS — The baguette, a long loaf of bread, has been granted special recognition by the United Nations. UNESCO, the international committee tasked with determining things of cultural significance, added the know-how and culture of baguette bread to its Intangible Heritage list, the agency announced Wednesday. UNESCO is holding...
WHIO Dayton

Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate

A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism. Leaders of the Jewish community in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy