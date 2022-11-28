ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzGpq_0jQ1KbZz00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn't much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match against Portugal or its second game against South Korea.

Except the result, of course.

Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after the South Koreans evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who were disappointed after a close 3-2 opening loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal and were in need of points against South Korea for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

“I think the game against Portugal was one of the best games you can have. The energy and the commitment from the whole team was good. So we approached this game the same way," Kudus said. “We have the same mentality game after game after game, so we are going in the same direction with the same energy no matter who we play.”

Down 2-0, Cho Gue-sung scored both of South Korea's goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.

But Kudus’ low left-footed goal in the 68th minute sailed out of the reach of goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the Black Stars back the lead. Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi preserved the victory with a leaping save off Cho’s attempt in stoppage time.

“We conceded goals a bit early in the game, and that forced us to play a chasing-style game that wasn’t easy. After the first half, we vowed to keep trying until the end," Cho said. "We never gave up and eventually caught up (to them), but the last goal we conceded was regrettable. We kept pounding for an equalizer but couldn’t break through.”

South Korea forward Son Heung-min remained without a goal in Qatar. The Tottenham forward wore a mask to protect a broken left eye socket he sustained in a Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento was handed a red card in the moments following the match after a heated exchange with English referee Anthony Taylor. The Portuguese coach was furious when South Korea won a corner at the end of 10 minutes of stoppage time but the whistle was blown before it could be taken.

The red card means that Bento will not be on the sideline for South Korea's final match against Portugal on Friday.

Assistant coach Sergio Costa said “the result at the end was totally unfair" and added that he did not hear Bento say anything “inappropriate.”

South Korea played to a 0-0 draw in its opener with Uruguay. The team was making its sixth straight World Cup appearance.

But now the South Koreans are in danger of elimination. Costa suggested the anger of Bento would unite the team.

“Count on us for the next match,” he said.

Ghana became the third African nation to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals at the 2010 tournament. Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was also on that squad. No African team has reached the World Cup semifinals.

Known for its controlled possession, South Korea dominated the first 20 minutes. Ghana broke through in the 24th when Salisu scored in a scramble in front of the net off a free kick. After a spirited celebration encircled by his teammates, Salisu nervously crouched on the field while the goal was confirmed by video review.

Kudus, a 22-year-old midfielder for Ajax, doubled the lead with a header off a long cross from Jordan Ayew, despite the desperate efforts of defender Kim Jin-su.

Cho did a knee slide in front of South Korea’s bench and was dogpiled by his teammates after his first goal in the 58th minute. His second came in the 61st.

Now Ghana turns to its Group H finale on Friday against Uruguay.

“It feels good, but it feels even better because we got the whole three points. That was the most important thing," Kudus said. “The whole team played their part and I think the energy is very good now in Ghana and it's a good boost for our next game.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland's 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.
WHIO Dayton

Messi, Mbappé and co: The AP's World Cup team of group stage

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press have chosen their standout players at the tournament so far to form a best team of the group stage. Spoiler alert: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are in there, along with surprise names who...
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: Netherlands faces flu outbreak ahead of last 16 U.S. match

U.S. and the Netherlands both shared potentially pivotal news on the eve of their Saturday last 16 World Cup match. Several members of the Netherlands team are battling flu symptoms, manager Louis Van Gaal told NOS on Friday. "I gave them a day of rest," Van Gaal added. "With this...
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: U.S. bounced from tourney in 3-1 loss to Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It was class and ruthlessness personified, clockwork orange from front to back to front. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit.
WHIO Dayton

Soccer great Pelé reportedly receiving end-of-life care in Brazil

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has been moved to end-of-life care at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, according to multiple reports. The Brazil soccer legend was admitted on Tuesday, with what was reported to be general swelling and cardiac issues and to regulate his chemotherapy medication.
WHIO Dayton

Not-so-crumby: Baguette added to U.N. cultural heritage list

PARIS — The baguette, a long loaf of bread, has been granted special recognition by the United Nations. UNESCO, the international committee tasked with determining things of cultural significance, added the know-how and culture of baguette bread to its Intangible Heritage list, the agency announced Wednesday. UNESCO is holding...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy