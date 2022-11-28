Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
The TikTok Obsession with the Too Faced Cinnamon Palette Is Real, Let Us Show You Where to Stock Up
We’re talking about the Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Palette & Melted Matte Lip. This rare combo has everything you need to get holiday-party ready (or gift to your favorite beauty guru this season). BeautyTok alerted us to this must-have palette for gifting (or keeping, no judgment), and it’s available with free shipping on HSN. Plus, HSN has demos of the product, so you can see exactly what the shadows and matte lip look like on real skin before purchasing.
purewow.com
Take a Trip to the Upside Down with the 30 Best ‘Stranger Things’ Gifts
Nothing beats the Stranger Things universe. There’s Hawkins High, the Upside Down, terrifying Demogorgons and, of course, Eleven and her trusty squad. But now that we’ve gotten through part one of season four, we’re going to need something to hold us over. And we suspect we’re not the only ones.
Jennifer Aniston goes Christmas casual in sweats while tree shopping
The former ‘Friends’ superstar shared a carousel of fun images this week that included herself Christmas tree and ornament shopping along with a seasonal photo of her cute pups.
purewow.com
Here’s Why Roan Curtis (Young Kate in ‘Firefly Lane’) Looks So Familiar
Firefly Lane has returned to Netflix for its second and final season, which is being split into two parts. As you're watching the new episodes, you may recognize Roan Curtis, who plays the younger version of Kate (Sarah Chalke) on the series. Well, if you're wondering where you've seen Curtis...
purewow.com
We Tried Out Shay Mitchell’s Béis Travel Bag on ‘Testing TikTok’—Here’s Our Full Review
You may recognize Shay Mitchell from shows like Pretty Little Liars, You and Dollface. Or you may have seen her rocking a show-stopping fashion look on the ‘gram. Either way, she has certainly made a name for herself in the entertainment and online space. But, did you know that the actress owns her own travel luggage brand called Béis?
purewow.com
All the Details on ‘Severance’ Season 2 Including the Cast, Plot & More
If you've seen the entirety of Severance season one, then you understand why fans want answers to their burning questions. For instance, what's next for Helly? What exactly does the O&D department do? And what in the world is up with those baby goats??. We can't answer any of these...
purewow.com
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Is On the Way (& We Finally Have the First Teaser)
It's finally here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to tell their story in a new Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan. Today, Netflix released the first official teaser for the upcoming project. The video was uploaded to YouTube, as well as the streaming service's official Instagram page. The caption read, “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” Check out the clip below.
purewow.com
‘Firefly Lane’ Review: Season 2 Sets the Stage for an Emotional Conclusion
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. *Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*. ICYMI: Part 1 of Firefly Lane season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. And if you...
Comments / 0